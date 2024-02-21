A new summer concert venue is coming to the beach in Atlantic City

Atlantic City is getting a new music venue this summer.

Peach at the Beach, a one day event that’s a spinoff from the Allman Brothers-themed Peach Music Festival, will be staged at the Summer Concert Stage at Island Waterpark at Showboat Resort.

The July 13 concert will be headlined by Grateful Dead-adjacent band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead. The includes Asbury Park jam band Dogs In a Pile, Trouble No More performing the Allmans 1972 album, flashy bassist Karina Rykman and her band, and Mykal Rose of reggae greats Black Uhuru.

Beyond Peach at the Beach, the Summer Concert Stage, which is situated between developer Bart Blatstein’s $100 million waterpark located at States Avenue and the Boardwalk, is of interest because it’s a new place to hear live music during the summer down the shore.

The venue, which will hold between 5000 and 7500 concertgoers, isn’t actually on the beach. It’s on the other side of the boardwalk, from the sea and sand. The open air space is being booked by Live Nation, who have plans to place more shows there this summer, though none have yet been announced.

The concert promotion giant also books shows a few blocks away at the Mark G. Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and at the nearby Borgata Hotel & Casino.

In recent summers, outsized concerts have been staged on the Atlantic City beach with Phish, the Blink 182 headlined Adjacent Festival, and the country TidalWave Festival. No beach shows have been scheduled yet for the 2024 season.

The Peach Music Festival, which was founded in 2012 and has typically taken place at the Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pa. on July 4 weekend ever since. This year, while “the Peach Music Festival takes a pause,” according to a press release, the jam band gathering aims to keep the vibe alive with Peach at the Beach, which is presented in partnership by Live Nation and the Allman Brothers Band. It has not been announced whether or not the Peach will return to Montage Mountain in 2025.

A Peach at the Bach pre-sale begins at 10 a.m Thursday and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.