What was truly impressive, however, was how Frampton turned his own songs bluesier. While “(I’ll Give You) Money” became blues of the begging and pleading kind, the extended jam that was “Do You Feel Like We Do” was the night’s emotive highlight. With keyboardist Rob Arthur pulling languid Doors “Riding on the Storm” licks from his kit bag, Frampton was free to wrestle with his most nimble fingered solo of the night — that’s saying something as every solo was focused and passionate — and freestyle like mad with his talkbox.