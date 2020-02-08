The lineup at World Cafe Live will include the Dirty Knobs with Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell on March 18; Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. on March 31; and U.S. Girls on May 8. Two shows at the Met this past November apparently weren’t enough for Sting: He’ll be back for two more on May 1 and 2. And King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are headed for Franklin Music Hall on May 2.