Philly music this week with the Deftones, the Weather Station, Decibel metal festival, and Todd Rundgren singing Burt Bacharach

This week in Philly music features alt-metal with the Deftones, indie rock from the Weather Station, hip-hop from Kool Keith, a two-day Decibel metal and beer festival, and a Burt Bacharach tribute starring Upper Darby’s own Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren.

The action kicks off Thursday with Japanese singer and composer Eiko Ishibashi — who collaborates frequently with her partner Jim O’Rourke — at Johnny Brenda’s. Philly instrumental band Hour opens. And at South Jazz Kitchen, Charlene Holloway pays tribute to Roberta Flack — the “The First Time Ever I Saw His Face” balladeer who died in February.

Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat — singer Schrader and bassist Devlin Rice, plus touring guitarist Dylan Going — make experimental music that hearkens back to New Wave / No Wave era bands like Suicide and Joy Division. They play PhilaMOCA on Thursday in support of Orchestra Beats.

Joe Boyd, the legendary Princeton-raised producer whose staggering list of credits includes Fairport Convention, Nick Drake, Richard and Linda Thompson, James Booker, Toots and the Maytals, and R.E.M., has a new book. The Roots of Rhythm Remain: A Journey Through Global Music is an enlightening, insightful 800-page tour de force. He’ll talk with former Inquirer music critic Tom Moon at Barnes & Noble Center City on Thursday.

It’s a headbanger’s weekend. On Friday night, the Deftones, the Sacramento, Calif., band fronted by Chino Moreno — which was recently joined on stage by Hayley Williams of Paramore in Nashville — headlines the Wells Fargo Center. The Mars Volta and Fleshwater open.

Decibel Metal and Beer Fest — presented by Philly-based Decibel Magazine — takes over the Fillmore with Exodus headlining Friday and Dismember on Saturday. Featured breweries includes Pa.’s New Trail, Imprint, and Attic, and Delaware’s Bear Cult and Brimming Horn Meadery.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts metalcore band Killswitch Engage headlines a triple bill on Saturday at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday.

Tamara Lindeman — the creative force behind the Canadian band the Weather Station — makes beautiful music and wrestles with existential questions on Humanhood. She plays Free at Noon at World Cafe Live on Friday then moves on to Underground Arts that evening.

The Amish Outlaws members aren’t actually Amish, though three of six members were raised Amish in Lancaster County with a strict upbringing. They opted out of being observant as adults after the teenage trial period of permissiveness known as Runspringa. Instead, they close to play in a band that covers ‘90s hip-hop acts like Young MC and House of Pain. It plays at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday.

Pronounce mssv as “massive.” The avant-punk trio features renowned Minutemen bassist Mike Watt, plus guitarist Mike Bagetta, and drummer Stephen Hodges. They cut loose at Solar Myth Friday.

Todd Rundgren is joined by Wendy Moten and the principal vocalists on the “What The World Needs Now Tour,” a tribute led by Bacharach’s music director and arranger Rob Shirikbari featuring longtime Rundgren associate Kasim Sultan.

The tour has three area dates: Friday at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Saturday at the Borgata Music Box in Atlantic City, and the Keswick Theater in Glenside on April 15.

Jeff Daniels — yes, The Newsroom and Dumb and Dumber actor — is also a singer-songwriter. His new single, “The Curse of Bobby Layne,” is a collaboration with Peyton Manning. He plays Elkton Music Hall on Friday.

Kool Keith cofounded the great ‘90s rap group Ultramagnetic MCs and has also been known as Dr. Octagon, Dr. Dooom, and Black Elvis, and other sexually suggestive names. On Saturday, he teams with MC Homeless on the Punk Rap Tour at Kung Fu Necktie.

Alan Sparhawk was one half of Low, the Minnesota experimental art rock duo that kept getting better and better over its two-decade career, which ended with 2021’s sublime Hey What after his wife and bandmate Mimi Parker died the following year. Sparhawk is now going at it alone, facing his grief on White Roses, My God, his solo debut. He plays PhilaMOCA Saturday.

Great Scots! or should I say: Great Glaswegians! Two formidable bands from the banks of the river Clyde are playing in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Franz Ferdinand, the Alex Kapranos-led post punk quintet has proven to have staying power over a 20-year career. It’s on its game on the new The Human Fear and is playing Fillmore Philly. And Mogwai, the instrumental post-rock outfit that specializes in brooding cinematic soundscapes, and also subject of a new documentary If The Stars Had a Sound, is at the TLA.

Among new music this week — which includes Brandi Carlile and Elton John’s Who Believes In Angels, The Mekons’ Horror, and The Waterboys’ Life Death and Dennis Hopper — Adam Granduciel of the Philly-born The War On Drugs has his hand in two noteworthy releases.

He produced Always Been, the new solo album by Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, the Minnesota band which just announced it’ll open a U.S. tour in June with three shows in Philadelphia. Granduciel is also featured guitarist on “Something Beautiful,” the terrific new single from Miley Cyrus, who’s ready to rock and roll on her upcoming new album of the same name which is due out next month.