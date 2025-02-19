Philly music this week with Rod Stewart, Finneas, ReBirth Brass Band, Elvis Costello, Jason Isbell, and more

This week in Philly music includes Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas in Fishtown, the War on Drugs’ drummer Charlie Hall in South Philly, Rod Stewart kicking off his tour in Atlantic City, ReBirth Brass Band bringing Mardi Gras to Ardmore, and Elvis Costello, Richard Thompson, and Jason Isbell all playing stripped-down theater shows in the region.

The action begins Wednesday with Finneas O’Connell, who has won 10 Grammys working with his superstar sibling. The duo isn’t touring together; Eilish is in Australia and Finneas is at the Fillmore supporting his solo album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, which displays the genre-fluid pop savvy — if not the same ingenuity — of his work with his sister, who is the subject of the highlight track “Family Feud.”

On Thursday, Rebirth Brass Band brings a taste of that magical New Orleans gris-gris, which rubbed off on the Eagles, to the Main Line. Still led by brothers Philip and Keith Frazier four decades after their prophetically titled Here to Stay! 1984 debut, they will let le bon temps rouler with Eddie 9V opening at Ardmore Music Hall. Expect a moving tribute to founding member John “Prince” Gilbert, who died last year.

Max Collins — who will be playing bass with Fountains of Wayne in the late Adam Schlesinger’s place in shows this summer — leads his main band, Eve 6, into Underground Arts on Thursday, with Titus Andronicus. And Mdou Moctar, the trance-blues guitar hero from Niger whose Funeral for Justice was one of 2024’s best, plays a full-band acoustic show at the First Unitarian Church on Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Sam Amidon plays Free at Noon on Friday, supporting Salt River, his new album of intriguingly reshaped folk songs. Philly electronic artist Jewelsea casts a spell with the aid of Justin Leggett’s video projections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday.

Eagles Christmas album producer Charlie Hall is leading an all-star Philly band into Solar Myth on Friday and Saturday. The group, featuring Hall’s fellow Philly Specials members Luke Carlos O’Reilly, Kevin Hanson, DMHOTEP, and others, is called Charlie Hall’s Get Up With It. It will be playing two 1974 albums from Miles Davis’ electric period, Get Up With It and Big Fun, in their entirety.

Rod Stewart turned 80 in January and is going on a 2025 tour that he’s calling “One Last Time,” which will bring him to the Mann Center in July. But before he hits the road in earnest, he’s doing a show at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City on Saturday.

We don’t think Bayker Blankenship is related to Eagles safety Reed Blankenship. But we do approve of the teenage country singer from Tennessee, who is part of a trendlet, along with artists like Willow Avalon, who make traditional-leaning country music that has gone viral on TikTok. Blankenship, who sounds a bit like a young Tyler Childers, has done that with “Maxed Out” and “Jailbreak.” He’s at the Fillmore on Saturday.

Philly rock and R&B singer Chioke — a standout at last year’s Roots Picnic — headlines a five-act bill on Saturday at Johnny Brenda’s, with The .Wavvv, DJ Sylo, Cadre Noir, and Scuemi.

Shinjoo Cho, a bandoneon player — that’s a concertina-like button instrument associated with Argentinian tango music — celebrates the release of her album Abriendo Y Cerrando at the Maas Building in Northern Liberties on Friday.

Elvis Costello is doing a short tour of intimate rooms with longtime pianist Steve Nieve. It kicks off Wednesday in Easton, Pa., then hits Red Bank in central Jersey on Friday before arriving at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington on Saturday. Expect reimagining from throughout his catalog, and since it’s February, hopefully the duo’s stellar version of Rodgers and Hart’s “My Funny Valentine” will make an appearance on the set list.

New Jersey-based British folk-rock great Richard Thompson plays the McCarter Theatre in Princeton supporting his album Ship to Shore. It’s the first of two back-to-back McCarter bookings featuring songwriters of the highest order.

The second? Jason Isbell, whose first-ever solo acoustic album is due next month. Foxes in the Snow, recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York, comes out March 7. The first two songs released, “Bury Me” and the title track, are stunners, and he’s sure to preview the rest of the album at the McCarter on Sunday.

Rafiq Bhatia, who is the guitarist in the experimental rock band Son Lux, headlines a show at the Harold Prince Theater at the Annenberg Center on Sunday, with guitarist Chris Pattisall.

The Bad Plus, the acclaimed jazz band whose alumni includes pianists Ethan Iverson and Philadelphia’s Orrin Evans, play Ardmore Music Hall on Sunday. The current lineup features founding members Reid Anderson on bass and David King on drums, plus guitarist Ben Monder, and sax player Chris Speed. Ernest Stuart Trio opens.

Also, three concert announcements of note: Paul Simon, fresh off duetting on “Howard Bound” with Sabrina Carpenter on the SNL 50 show on Sunday night, has announced a tour called “A Quiet Celebration,” which is coming to the Academy of Music on Broad Street for three nights on June 26 and 28-29. Presale begins Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. with the code DUET. General sale begins Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Both at EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.

Phish are returning to Philly this summer, after skipping the city in 2024. The jam band who may well be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by then are playing the Mann Center on July 15 and 16. And rapper Lil Baby — who headlined the Made in America festival in Philly in 2021 — plays the Wells Fargo Center on his “Wham World Tour” on June 19. Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at whamtour.com.