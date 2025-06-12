Ringo Starr, Queens of the Stone Age, and Steve Earle headline Philly music this week

This week in Philly music features Ringo Starr at the Mann, Queens of the Stone Age in Atlantic City, and a second chance to the see the biggest hip-hop tour of the summer if you’re up for a road trip.

Things get going Thursday with North Mississippi All-Stars at Ardmore Music Hall. The blues, rock, and soul band, led by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, have just released Still Shakin’, a quarter century after their Shake Hands with Shorty debut. Up and coming country blues man Jontavious Willis opens.

Indefatigable 101-year-old sax man and bandleader Marshall Allen keeps on keepin’ on: Sun Ra Arkestra is at the Music Hall at World Cafe Live on Thursday. “Orchestral indie band” the Family Crest plays Nikki Lopez — that’s the South Street club where J.C. Dobbs used to be — on Thursday, with Babes in Canyon opening.

Philly’s Mo Lowda & the Humble, whose self-produced fifth album, Telling The Ghost, is due June 20, plays Free at Noon at World Cafe Live on Friday.

At the Fillmore on Friday, Maryland alt-R&B singer Gallant plays upstairs at the Foundry, while downstairs there’s a ska-punk party with “Less Than Jake’s Summer Circus” tour, which features Fishbone, the Suicide Machines, and Bite Me Bambi on the undercard.

Steve Earle plays Concerts Under the Stars in King of Prussia on Friday. The country and rock songwriter extraordinaire and Outlaw Country Sirius/XM radio show host got a surprise invitation from Vince Gill to join the Grand Ole Opry at a concert in Nashville in April. Never at a loss for words, he’ll sing songs and tell stories in a solo show; Aimee Mann plays the same venue on Saturday.

Philly five-piece band Chestnut Grove, regrouped with a new lineup, plays Ardmore Music Hall on Saturday, with J.R. Everhart of Cosmic Guilt and Hezekiah Jones opening.

There’s a full slate of shows in Atlantic City this weekend. The big one is Josh Homme and Queens of the Stone Age bringing their “The End Is Nero” tour to the Hard Rock on Friday. The “Happy Together” tour comes to Ovation Hall with the Turtles, Jay and the American, the Cowsills, and more on Friday. Guitar hero Robin Trower is at the Music Box at the Borgata on Saturday, and songwriter-producer David Foster is at Caesars on Saturday, with wife Catherine McPhee and trumpeter Chris Botti.

Last year, Ringo Starr canceled a show with His All Star Band at the Mann on afternoon before the show, due to illness. On Sunday, the Beatle will be back at the Fairmount Park venue. The 84-year-old drummer and singer will, as always, be getting by with a little help from his friends, which in this case includes members of Toto, Men at Work, and Average White Band.

The set, as always, will include Starr singing Beatles songs and solo material, interspersed with hits scored by the group members with their original bands. The question is, will this tour, which kicks off Thursday in Hartford, include any songs from Look Up, the chart-topping country album full of songs written specially for Starr by T-Bone Burnett? Here’s hoping.

Also Sunday, Rhett Miller of Old 97s plays solo at the Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert Series and Trower heads up the A.C. Expressway to play the Keswick Theatre in Glenside.

Also this week, Kendrick Lamar swept the BET awards, adding to the haul he brought in from the Grammys for last year’s GNX and his Drake-dissing single “Not Like Us.” Last month, the Super Bowl halftime entertainer and New Jersey songwriter and pop star SZA lit up Lincoln Financial Field on their “Grand National Tour." On Monday, they’re back in Pennsylvania with a show at Hershey Park Stadium.

Billy Corgan & the Machines of God play the TLA on South Street, on the “Return to Zero” tour, which will include Corgan singing Smashing Pumpkin songs. That same night, New York rock trio Hello Mary is at Warehouse on Watts, with Lip Critic.

In upcoming concert news, David Byrne — who raised his profile by showing up with Olivia Rodrigo and singing “Burning Down the House” last weekend at the Governors Ball in New York — has announced a new album, Who Is the Sky?, and a tour that will bring him to the Met Philly on Oct. 18 and 19.

Another cool just-announced date: Turnstile, the Baltimore hardcore punk band whose new visual album Never Enough is causing quite the buzz, is playing the Skyline Stage at the Mann on Sept. 19, with Philly’s Mannequin Pussy opening.