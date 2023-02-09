Report: No Philadelphia Folk Festival this year; long-standing financial struggles cited.

The Philadelphia Folksong Society is canceling the 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival. After celebrating the festival’s 60th anniversary last year, its parent organization finds itself close to bankruptcy, according to Axios.

Considered the longest-running outdoor music festival in the country, the folk fest invites generations of Philadelphians to Upper Salford Township for big-name acts, crafting, music workshops, and camping. This year, they announced a “Save the date” for Aug. 17-20, 2023, but one trustee reportedly said Thursday that the board never approved this year’s festival. Board president Miles Thompson reportedly told trustees on Wednesday that the society is “broke” and no longer sustainable. By Thursday afternoon, the website had not been updated to reflect the cancellation, and the application for musicians to perform at the 2023 fest was still online.

The Folksong Society is $200,000 in debt and had just under $800 in the bank this week, the Axios report read. The organization kept losing money, even before the pandemic led to virtual programming for two years. The society suffered a loss of $386,595 in the 2019 fiscal year. Although it received $869,254 from the Shuttered Venues Operator Grant aimed at providing pandemic relief in 2021, the nonprofit has continued to struggle. The cost of hosting the festival in-person last year put a significant strain on the society, which never quite recovered from its pre-pandemic financial problems.

The Festival dates back to 1962, when folk DJ Gene Shay and record producer Kenneth S. Goldstein cofounded the event. The weekend-long festival has attracted some 30,000 attendees at its peak and hosted major stars including Pete Seeger, Bonnie Raitt, and David Crosby as well as newer acts such as Iron & Wine and The War and Treaty.

In August 2022, Folksong Society executive director Justin Nordell told The Inquirer that he was planning for many years to come: “We are very happy to say that we are already planning out artists for the 61st and 62nd Philadelphia Folk Festival. So this is not the last; we are hoping to be around for 60 more years.”

It’s unclear whether the organization will end the festival entirely or attempt to put it on next year. The Folksong Society was not immediately available for comment.