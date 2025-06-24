Philly music this week is graced by Paul Simon, Jessie Reyez, Babymetal, and a big weekend down the Shore

This week in Philly music features Paul Simon at the Academy of Music, Jesse Reyez at the Met, a Philly soul music and fireworks extravaganza at the Dell Music Center, and a big South Jersey music weekend with both a packed schedule in Atlantic City and a beardy festival in the Pinelands Reserve.

And also lots of metal.

Advertisement

Let’s start with Matmos. The experimental electronic duo based in Baltimore have a new album called Metallic Life Review, in which Drew Daniel and M.C. Schmidt make intoxicating percussion music by banging on a lot of cans and other stuff, which they’ll be doing Wednesday night at Solar Myth.

Also Wednesday, Jessie Reyez, the Toronto native of Colombian heritage who’s collaborated with Miguel and Big Sean, and whose new indie pop single “Psilocybin & Daisies” samples the Smashing Pumpkins, plays the Met. She’s touring behind her new album, Paid in Memories.

Philly bands Goings and Humilitarian top a four-act bill at Ortleib’s on Wednesday night, and R&B veteran Lalah Hathaway — daughter of Donnie — plays four shows at City Winery, two on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Julie Doiron — a founding member of acclaimed ‘90s Canadian band Eric’s Trip — is playing Johnny Brenda’s on Thursday, and raw boned Chicago band Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials is at Sellersville Theater.

Paul Simon begins his three-show run at the Academy of Music on Thursday. Word of mouth for his “Quiet Celebration” tour, which continues on Saturday and Sunday, has been rapturous. Allman Brothers Band scion, the Allman Betts Band, is at Copeland Hall at the Grand in Wilmington Thursday.

Beardfest, “a four day celebration of creative energy that strives to enliven the artist in everyone,” gets underway Thursday in the Pinelands Reserve outside Hammonton on Thursday.

Along with workshops to “awaken your iconic energy,” you can get busy with “cognitive flexibility and finger crochet.” Performers include Sug Daniels, Fawziyya Heart, Couch, Papaodosio, Snacktime, Tauk, Minka, Toubabe Krew, Rachel Andie, and Zion Marley and the Beardspace. The fest continues through Sunday.

Philly alt-country and rock and roll band Florry, whose new Sounds Like … is a hoot and a half — plays the Foundry at the Fillmore on Friday.

Welsh indie-folk band the Bug Club, whose quite catchy album Very Human Features is out on SubPop, is scheduled to play Free at Noon at World Cafe Live on Friday, before moving on to Johnny Brenda’s with Omni later that night.

The Bret Tobias Set — the band led by the former Bigger Lovers frontman — has an excellent new typically smart and subtle protest song called “It Begins With A Lean.” The band plays Silk City on Saturday, with Jennifer O’Connor and Pink Soap. “Texican Rock N’ Roll” band Los Lonely Boys plays the Keswick Theatre in Glenside on Saturday.

Philly experimental metal band Kaonishi is celebrating I Want To Go Home, its new album on Equal Vision Records. The three-piece band is playing Saturday at Cousin Danny’s Lounge in West Philly and on Sunday at Underground Arts.

More metal: Japanese trio Babymetal plays the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center on Saturday, supported by Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood.

The Floacist — a.k.a. Natalie Stewart, a founding member of the hip-hop neo-soul duo Floetry — plays City Winery on Saturday. It’s part of a big week for the Fashion District club, with Australian country artist Kasey Chambers playing Sunday with Sunny Sweeney and former Tiny Desk Contest winner Fantastic Negrito on Tuesday.

Sunday night’s Wawa Welcome America concert at the Dell Music Center features Aja and Fatin Danzler of Kindred the Family Soul, plus Musiq Soulchild, Philly Freeway, and DJ Aktive. The night is curated by Black Music Month founder Dyana Williams and hosted by Laiya St. Clair. It’s free and there will be fireworks, but you have to pick up tickets at the Dell box office in Strawberry Mansion.

Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, whose most recent album This Dream of You covers songs by Jimmy Van Heusen, Irving Berlin, and Bob Dylan, plays the American Music Theater in Lancaster on Saturday and the Grand in Wilmington on Sunday.

In Atlantic City, 1990s alt-rockers Incubus headline the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock on Friday. Jackson Browne — the archetypal 1970s L.A. singer-songwriter who’s increasingly back in fashion “These Days” — plays the casino showroom on Saturday.

That same night, 1980s pop-metal band behemoths Def Leppard — often seen packing stadiums — are at the Event Center at the Borgata. And on Sunday, 1990s New York rapper and star of a recent Wal-Mart ad campaign, Busta Rhymes performs at the HQ2 Nightclub and Beach Club at Ocean Resort.