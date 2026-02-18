In Philly music this week, Mariah the Scientist plays the Met. Plus, Jason Isbell, Miguel, Margo Price, Say She She, and more

This week in Philly music features a busy week at the Met with Jason Isbell, Miguel, and Mariah the Scientist. Plus, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck’s new supergroup, two dates with Alejandro Escovedo, and ‘Hard Headed Woman’ Margo Price and her country band playing on South Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Say She She

Say She She is the nomadic vocal trio Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle Brown — who have connections to New York, London, and Los Angeles. The band name is a play on the “Le Freak? C’est chic!” lyric from Chic’s 1978 disco hit “Le Freak.” On Say She She’s third album, Cut & Rewind, tracks like “She Who Dares” and “Disco Life” qualify as subtle protest music as the band members stand up for diversity and express feminist prerogatives while deftly moving listeners to the dance floor. With Katzù Oso. 8 p.m., Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Jason Isbell never made it to town on his 2025 tour behind his stark, solo acoustic album Foxes in the Snow. So this full band show will be the first Philly opportunity to hear those break-up songs written after Isbell’s split from then-wife Amanda Shires, played live. They will be mixed in with the impressive body of work that Isbell — a terrific guitarist, singer, and bandleader as well as a masterful storytelling songwriter — has amassed going back to the 2000s with the Drive-By Truckers. 8 p.m., Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.

The Rural Alberta Advantage / The Barr Brothers

Fans of Canadian indie bands are facing a Wednesday night dilemma. Toronto’s Rural Alberta Advantage, which tends to rock out, headlines Johnny Brenda’s. The band’s most recent album is 2023’s The Rise & The Fall. Meanwhile at Underground Arts, there’s a show by Toronto’s Barr Bothers, which leans more toward the folk, with singer-guitarist Bad Barr and his drummer brother Andrew. Their new album is Let It Hiss. 8 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com; and 8 p.m., Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Drink the Sea

Peter Buck of R.E.M. is a serial collaborator. The long list of the uber-influential guitarist’s side projects have included Tuatara, the Minus 5, the Baseball Project, Filthy Friends, and others. Add to the list Drink the Sea, which is the second supergroup Buck has formed with Barrett Martin of the Screaming Trees. The band, which is influenced by global rhythms that reach beyond rock, makes its Main Line debut this week. 8 p.m., Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.

Alejandro Escovedo

The great Austin, Texas, songwriter Alejandro Escovedo played Philly last year on a solo tour, while working up a theater show that chronicles his 50-plus year music career. Now he’s back, plugged in, and ready to rock with his band Electric Saints. Further good news is that his opening act is North Jersey veteran rocker and Health and Happiness Show leader James Mastro. He will be joining Escovedo for a few songs on stage , just as he did with Patti Smith’s band at the Met last November. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sellersville Theater, st94.com, and 8 p.m. Friday, Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Wilmington, ardenconcerts.com.

Friday, Feb. 20

Ben Arnold & the 48 Hour Orchestra

Philly songwriter Ben Arnold, just back from a European tour with his band U.S. Rails, is home promoting his excellent new solo album XL, which he showcased with an impressive show in Wayne back in October. Noon, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org.

Margo Price

Margo Price was positioned as a country — or at least alt-country — artist when she debuted with Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016. She then expanded her sound in a rock direction, even adding psychedelic touches in three subsequent albums. Now she’s again focused on country on Hard Headed Woman, the Grammy-nominated collection that will bring her to the TLA on her “Wild At Heart Tour.” Hot tip: Last time she played Philly, Kurt Vile showed up to jam. Pearl Charles opens. 8 p.m., Theater of Living Arts, 332 South St., tlaphilly.com.

Saturday Feb. 21

Miguel

Miguel Jontel Pimentel has been a frequent visitor to Philly, between multiple visits to the Made in America festival in addition to regular tour stops. Now the R&B love man with vocal chops beyond reproach and a frisky, subversive sensibility is headlining the Met on tour for his 2025 album CAOS. 8 p.m., Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

Roger Harvey / Roberta Faceplant / Maxwell Stern

This is another quality multiband bill upstairs at the Khyber Pass pub. Nashville songwriter Roger Harvey is the headliner, with rising Philly acts Roberta Faceplant and Maxwell Stern also playing the Old City venue. 8 p.m., Upstairs at the Khyber, 56 S. 2nd St., khyberpasspub.com

Tuesday Feb. 24

Mariah the Scientist

Mariah Amani Buckles was studying to be a pediatric anesthesiologist at St. John’s University before she dropped out to concentrate on her music full time. Thus, she became Mariah the Scientist! The R&B-hip-hop singer — who is engaged to rapper Young Thug — sings about conflicted love affairs, sometimes to chilling effect, on her fourth album, Hearts Sold Separately, which features a sultry duet with Kali Uchis on the hit “Is It A Crime.” 8 p.m., Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.