A full week of Bowie loving plus shows benefiting World Cafe Live workers and PAWS

Most touring bands are still on a winter break this early in January, but that doesn’t mean the live music business shuts down. This week in Philly music is a mostly local affair, packed with hometown talent and worthwhile benefit shows, as well as R&B, country, and indie rock acts that are on the road.

Plus, Philly Loves Bowie Week is in full swing.

Wednesday Jan. 7

David Bowie: Side by Side

David Bowie was born on Jan. 8, 1947 and died 10 years ago on January 10. 48 Record Bar in Old City will host its third annual free Philly loves Bowie week listening party, with DJ EBG III spinning full album sides by the artist who famously recorded his 1974 album Young Americans at Sigma Sound Studios. 7 p.m., 48 Record Bar, 48 S. 2nd St., 48RecordBar.com.

Thursday, Jan. 8

El DeBarge

Eldra “El” DeBarge scored 1980s R&Bs hits like “Rhythm of the Night” and “Who’s Holding Donna Now?” with his family band DeBarge before going on to score solo hits such as “Who’s Johnny” and “Real Love.” 8 p.m., City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

Lowercoaster / Dear Season / Sharing Contest

These three Philly bands all identify as emo, with the subtlest of them being Sharing Contest, the trio of singer-guitarist Alex Fichera fronting the rhythm section of Sam Ansa and Jordan Colucci. 7 p.m., Kung Fu Necktie, 1248 N. Front St., kungfunecktie.com

Bowie Quizzo / Bowieoke

Patti Brett, the owner of Doobie’s Bar and one of the original Sigma Kids hosts Bowie Quizzo at Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar in South Philly, DJ Robert Drake spinning and John Stanley of John’s Dollar Bin fame serving drinks. And Sara Sherr’s Sing Your Life Karaoke goes all Bowie at Milkboy. Both events are free. 8 p.m., Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar, 1200 E. Passyunk Ave., thehappybirthdaybar.com, and 8 p.m., Milkboy, 110 Chestnut St., milkboyphilly.com

Friday, Jan. 9

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars

Alabama-born Texas-based hard core country singer Dale Watson has two area gigs this weekend: Friday at the Sellersville Theater in Bucks County and one at Elkton Music Hall. 2023’s Starvation Box is the most recent album by the “Feelin’ Haggard” singer-guitarist who teamed with Montgomery County cowboy Ray Benson on 2017’s Dale & Ray. 8 p.m., Sellersville Theater, 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com and 8 p.m., Saturday, Elkton Music Hall, Elkton, elktonmusichall.com.

Dominic Angelella and Eric Slick

These two Philly multi-instrumentalists both have long resumes backing other musicians. Angelella just finished a tour playing bass with Lucy Dacus. Slick is Dr. Dog’s drummer. Together as Lithuania, the duo also released two albums, 2015’s Hardcore Friends and 2017’s White Reindeer. At Johnny Brenda’s, they’ll be playing songs from those, as well as music from Angelella’s band Drgn King. The Tisburys and Twin Princess are also on the bill. 8 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com

Labrador

The Pat King-fronted self-described “maximum alt-country” Philly band Labrador’s 2025 album My Version of Desire was one of the best local releases of the year, starting with the outstanding title song. The band opens for Jewel Case and Dominy. 7:30 p.m., Kung Fu Necktie, 1248 N. Front St., kungfunecktie.com.

Hazy Cosmic Jive

The Bowie tribute band will perform the Thin White Duke’s 1976 album Station to Station in its entirety. 8 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia

Sound & Vision Happy Hour and Bowie / Prince Night

There are two Bowie dance parties in the Eraserhood. The Trestle Inn hosts a happy hour with music by DJ Hardbargain and the Slinky Vagabond, plus Go Go from Jennie Jones and Cynthia Rose. And a block away at Underground Arts, that will be followed by a Bowie/Prince dance party with DJ George Purkins. 6 p.m., The Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St, thetrestleinn.com and 9 p.m., Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., riotnerdphilly.com

Saturday, Jan. 10

Under the El

Philly rapper Reef the Lost Cauze and DJ Sat One will be featured — along with pioneering graffiti artist Cornbread — at a street art and hip-hop event at Vizion Gallery in Kensington on Saturday afternoon. It’s presented by the organization Recovery Done Simple. 1 p.m., Vizion Gallery, 3312 Kensington Ave., recoverydonesimple.com

Dogfest

Indie promoters 4333 Collective present a canine themed five-band bill featuring Armbite, Fruit Dawg, Pennydog, Dog Beach, and Haunt Dog. It’s a benefit for pet shelter people helping the good girls and boys at PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. 6 p.m., Philly Style Pizza, 2010 N. Broad St., 4333Collective.net

A Night of Stardust

The show that annually closes out Bowie week is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Presented by Greg Shelton, it will feature 30 Bowie songs performed by 14 different vocalists, including Richard Bush, Olivia Rubini, and Johnny Showcase. 7 p.m., Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. utphilly.com

Kid Davis & the Bullets

Delaware roots-rockers Kid Davis & the Bullets celebrate the release of their new album Amsterdam at 118 North in Wayne on Saturday. The blues and rockabilly flavored collection was produced by James Everhart of standout Philly band Cosmic Guilt and features contributions from vocalists Hannah Taylor and Ali Wadsworth. 8 p.m., 118 North, 118 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, 118NorthWayne.com

Sunday Jan. 11

World Cafe Live Workers Benefit

This show featuring Philly acts Carsie Blanton, Ray Dreznor, Izzy True, and Sad 13 will directly benefit former and current workers at World Cafe Live. The West Philly venue has had a chaotic year since founder Hal Real stepped down last spring, with many employees losing their jobs and complaining of light paychecks and unfair treatment by new management team. 7 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com.

Tuesday Jan. 13

Cate Le Bon

Welsh art-pop songwriter Cate Le Bon has been a consistently compelling music maker through a 15-year career, with the experimental duo Drinks and through solo albums like 2021’s Pompeii and the new Michelangelo, Dying. She has also produced music by Wilco, Horsegirl, and Kurt Vile, and it wouldn’t shock anyone if the Philly rock star dropped in at her show. Frances Chang opens. 7 p.m. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com