A romantic Valentine’s Day musical weekend in Philly awaits

Philly Valentine’s Day weekend musical options include Diana Krall and the R&B Lovers Tour in Atlantic City, Eric Benet at City Winery, Stinking Lizaveta at the Khyber, La Cumbia Del Amor at Johnny Brenda’s, Marshall Allen at Solar Myth, Langhorne Slim in Ardmore, and a road trip to see Boyz II Men. What could be more romantic?

Thursday Feb. 12

Lazyacres / Bowling Alley Oop

Philly songwriter Josh Owens doesn’t seem to have a fully functioning keypad. His dreamy indie pop band Lazyacres’ EP is called Nospacebar. He’s playing South Street hotdog nightclub Nikki Lopez with Attic Posture, Bowling Alley Oop, and Dante Robinson. 8 p.m., Nikki Lopez, 304 South Street, @nikkilopezphilly

Friday Feb. 13

Big Benny Bailey

The winning Black History Month programming at the Fallser Club continues with Big Benny Bailey, the duo of South Philly songwriters Shamir Bailey and Ben Pierce. It’s a bluegrass, folk, and country project that promises to be another compelling adventure from the multi-talented Shamir, who released his 10th album, Ten, last year. He has a GoFundMe going to get his screenplay Career Queer made into a feature film. Reese Florence and Lars open. 8 p.m., The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave., thefallserclub.com

Umphrey’s McGee

The veteran jam band that formed at the University of Notre Dame and called its 1998 debut album Greatest Hits, Vol. III, released its latest improvisatory adventure Blueprints in 2025. 8 p.m., Fillmore Philly, 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com.

The Knee-Hi’s

Chicago’s self-described “female fronted garage glam rock band existing as a living love letter to rock and roll” top a bill with Ione, Star Moles, and Thank You Thank You. 8 p.m., Ortlieb’s 847 N. Third St., 4333collective.com.

Boyz II Men

Shawn Stockman, Nate Morris, and Wanya Morris usually stay close to home on Valentine’s Day weekend. This year is a little different, with the Boyz on the road on the “New Edition Way” tour with New Edition and Toni Braxton. The trio of R&B stars will arrive in Philly at the Liacouras Center on March 15, but on this heart shaped weekend, they’re in New Jersey. 8 p.m., Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette St., Newark, prucenter.com

Iron & Wine

Sam Beam, who leads Iron & Wine, has a free flowing new album coming Feb. 27, called Hen’s Teeth. “I’ve always wanted to use that title,” he said in a statement. “I just love it. To me it suggests the impossible. Hen’s teeth do not exist. And that’s what this record felt like: a gift that shouldn’t be there but it is. An impossible thing but it’s real.” Noon, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org

Diana Krall

Jazz pianist Diana Krall makes two date night stops in the region this weekend. On Friday, the vocalist, whose most recent album, This Dream Of You, is named after a Bob Dylan song, is in Bethlehem. On Saturday, she’s down the Shore. 8 p.m. Wind Creek Event Center, 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, windcreekeventcenter.com and 8 p.m., Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, theoceanac.com.

Saturday Feb. 14

The R&B Lovers Tour

This package tour gathers together stars of 1990s silk pop R&B and soul, with featured sets by Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, and Ginuwine. 8 p.m., Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, boardwalkhall.com.

Eric Benet

The R&B love man, formerly betrothed to Halle Berry, and now married to Prince’s ex-wife Manuela Testolini, was a regular hitmaker in the 1990s and 2000s, topping the charts with “Spend My Life with You” with Tamia in 1999. Last year saw the release of his album The Co-Star and a holiday collection. 6 and 9:30 p.m., City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert t., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

Stinking Lizaveta

Cozy up to your honey while listening to high volume doom jazz by the power trio named after a character in Dostoyevsky’s novel The Brothers Karamazov. The band consisting of drummer Cheshire Augusta and guitarist brothers Yanni and Alexi Papadopoulos’s 1996 debut album Hopelessness and Shame, recorded by Steve Albini, has just been issued on vinyl for the first time. 8 p.m., Upstairs at the Khyber Pass Pub, 56 S. 2nd St., @upstairsatkhyberpasspub

La Cumbia Del Amor

Philly cumbia klezmer punk band Mariposas Galacticas joins forces with Baltimore based cumbia ska outfit Soroche and DJ Pdrto Criolla for a dance party celebrating “radical love in all its forms.” 9 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1021 N. Franklin St., johnnybrendas.com

Philly Gumbo

Long standing rhythmically adept party band Philly Gumbo is now in its 47th year. Fat Tuesday is coming up this week, and the band’s bon temps rouler repertoire is deep. This should be a Mardi Gras dance party to remember. 7 p.m., 118 North, 118 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, 118Northwayne.com.

Marshall Allen’s Ghost Horizons

The indefatigable Sun Ra Arkestra leader is back at the former Boot & Saddle with a version of his Ghost Horizons band that includes DM Hotep on guitar, Joe Morris on bass, and Matthew Shipp on piano. 8 p.m., Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St., arsnovaworkshop.com

Sunday

Marissa Nadler

Folk-goth guitarist Marissa Nadler creates dreamy noir-ish soundscapes that have won her a following with folkies and metal heads. Her latest is the haunting New Radiations. 7:30 p.m., Milkboy Philly, 1100 Chestnut St., milkboyphilly.com

Langhorne Slim

Bucks County’s own Langhorne Slim turns up the volume on The Dreamin’ Kind, his most rocked out album, produced by Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam F. Kiszka. That album follows 2021’s Strawberry Mansion, named for the Philly neighborhood where his grandfathers were raised. Get there early for Laney Jones and the Sprits, the Nashville quintet whose raucous 2025 self-titled debut is full of promise. 7 p.m., Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com

The Blackbyrds

The Washington, D.C. jazz and R&B band which formed when its members were students of trumpeter Donald Byrd, scored a smash with 1975’s “Walking In Rhythm.” Its music is familiar to hip-hop fans through “Rock Creek Park,” which was sampled by MF Doom, De La Soul, and Wiz Khalifa, among many others. 5 and 8:30 p.m., City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.