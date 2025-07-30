Lil Wayne, Lord Huron, and Low Cut Connie are headliners of Philly’s weekend music schedule

This week in Philly music features Lil Wayne in Atlantic City, Lord Huron at the Mann Center, Wilco at the Met, Clipse at Franklin Music Hall, lots of local bands playing a free festival in Northern Liberties. And the first Low Cut Connie show since the Philly group was replaced by an AC/DC cover band in Wilkes-Barre last week.

The action begins on Thursday with Neptune, N.J.’s Nicole Atkins bringing her swoony classic pop to the Sellersville Theater in Bucks County. Easy going British jazz and African highlife septet Kokoroko plays Union Transfer.

Virginia and Baltimore are in the house at the Dell Music Center on Thursday with SWV — that’s Sistas With Voices — and Dru Hill in a 1990s R&B double bill.

Self-described “emo cowgirl” Megan Moroney is one of country music’s sharpest young songwriters and brightest rising stars. She isn’t playing a Philadelphia date, so you’ll have to go to Bethlehem, Pa., to see her at Musikfest on Thursday.

Gangsta rap originator Schoolly D was immortalized in Broad Street concrete by the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame this spring, and he’s part of Summer Soiree 8 at PhilaMOCA with Dwarves, Pink Soap, the Noid, and Lips of Kohl on Thursday.

The Steve Weiss Mallet Festival — named after the late Philly-area percussionist — runs Thursday through Saturday at Chris’ Jazz Cafe, with Tony Miceli leading an All-Star Jam Session on Thursday. Chuck Redd’s on Friday and a Tribute to Terry Gibbs on Saturday with Earl Phillips Big Band.

Lord Huron founder Ben Schneider is a Michigander who grew up not far from Lake Huron but is an Angeleno now. His expansive folk-pop band conveys a sense of wonder and mystery. Its fans of note include actor Kristen Stewart, who’s featured on “Who Laughs Last,” the lead single from the new album The Cosmic Selector Vol 1, and Norwegian novelist Karl Ove Knausgård, who wrote the effusive liner notes.

On Friday, the band plays a Free at Noon at World Cafe Live, then moves to the Mann Center. Opener is underappreciated soul singer Lee Fields, the former boxer whose most recent album is the punchy Sentimental Fool, released in 2022 on the Daptone label.

Last week, Philly’s Low Cut Connie got an unexpected dose of publicity when a show scheduled for Wilkes-Barre was canceled by a Luzerne County official who called the Philly band’s rousing rock and roll as “propaganda.”

LCC’s Adam Weiner will have his chance to talk back on Friday when the band plays Concerts Under the Stars in King of Prussia, with the highly entertaining Fantastic Cat opening.

The next night at the same venue is the double bill of Nick Lowe, the British pop craftsman par excellence, and Los Straitjackets. Lowe’s 1978 debut album was titled Jesus of Cool in the UK before being renamed Pure Pop for Now People in the U.S. He released his first album in 13 years, Indoor Safari, last year. Luchador mask-wearing surf-rock band Los Straitjackets backs him and stretches out on its own as well.

Friday at the Fallser Club in East Falls, Sadboy Studio presents a four-act hip-hop R&B bill with Mars Parker, Aleana Polk, Blckteeth, and Scuemi.

Still going strong, post-punk legend Bob Mould plays solo electric in Sellersville on Saturday, and British “brat punk” singer Delilah Bon is at Underground Arts, with Cherub Tree.

It’s a good weekend for guitar geeks. Japanese virtuoso Hiroya Tsukamoto plays the Kennett Flash on Friday. Philly avant guitar whiz and Neil Young aficionado Chris Forsyth debuts his new trio, What Is Now, which features Joey Sullivan and John Moran, at Ortleib’s on Saturday. And on Sunday, the Bill Frisell Trio plays Ardmore Music Hall, with bassist Tony Scherr and drummer Kenny Wollesen joining the guitarist.

On Sunday in Northern Liberties, the 2nd Street Festival takes over with nine hours of music on two stages. Here’s your chance to makes a quick study of Philly bands Stereo League, the Bul Bey, I Think Like Midnight, Labrador, St. James & the Apostles, Sam & Louise, Mink, and more.

Brothers Gene “Malice” Thornton and Terrence “Pusha-T” Thornton have just released Let God Sort ‘Em Out, their first album as a duo in 16 years. They don’t miss a beat, as they demonstrated when Malice showed up as a surprise guest with his brother at the Roots Picnic in June. The siblings play the second show of their North American tour at Franklin Music Hall on Tuesday.

Wilco hasn’t been in Philadelphia since a Mann Center date with Sleater-Kinney in 2021. On Tuesday, the beloved Dad rock band led by Jeff Tweedy will play the Met Philly in what’s being billed as “An August Evening with Wilco.”

The “evening with” language means there’s no opener. It’s unclear whether “August” refers to the month, or the Chicago sextet’s esteemed reputation.

In any case, it’s a much larger space than the one Tweedy will play this fall, when he comes to Union Transfer on Oct. 20 in support of his new 30-song Twilight Override album, which he has teased with the terrific single “Out in the Dark.”

Also on Tuesday, Oklahoma psychedelic charmers Flaming Lips share a bill with Pacific Northwest 1990s alt-rock Modest Mouse at the Mann. On-the-rise Chicago duo Friko fit right in.

Lil Wayne plays Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday. The New Orleans rapper — who fronted the Roots at the 2024 Picnic — is on the road for his new album Tha Carter VI on a tour that promises 20 years of hits.

On Friday, musician and comedian Dave Hill plays Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City while hip-hop/R&B singer Ashanti is at Ovation Hall. The O’Jays bring the sound to the Borgata Event Center on Saturday and Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra plays Hard Rock Live.