Philly music this week, plus Taylor Swift’s new album, Neko Case, NBA YoungBoy, Addison Rae, Clipse

What’s happening in Philly music? Besides the arrival of the most ballyhooed album of the season — Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, with its companion film The Official Release Party of A Showgirl that will pack Philly-area movie theaters Friday night — there’s plenty more going on.

There’s a packed pop schedule, featuring hip-hop’s premier brother act Clipse, Americana torch singer Neko Case, Louisiana rapper NBA Young Boy, jazz guitar great Pat Metheny, a Raphael Saadiq one man show, ascendant jam band Goose, influencer turned pop star Addison Rae, and a four-diva dream bill for old school R&B fans in Atlantic City.

Advertisement

We’ll get to all that, but first let’s start with Amy Rigby. The indie songwriter has released a series of smart, witty and self-aware albums going back to her acclaimed 1996 breakthrough Diary Of A Mod Housewife.

Her latest insightful and rocked out release is last year’s Hang In There With Me, and she has just published a new memoir, Girl To Country, that’s a sequel to 2019’s excellent Girl to City. She plays Randy Now’s Man Cave in Hightstown, N.J. on Friday.

The Mountain Goats play Ardmore Music Hall twice on Friday. First at a WXPN-FM Free at Noon, followed by full-length show later that night. The indie folk band fronted by the prolific John Darnielle will release their 23rd album next month, a narrative about a shipwreck called Through the Fire Across from Peter Balkan.

The Baton Rouge, La., rapper born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden goes by NBA YoungBoy, or sometimes YoungBoy Never Broke Again. He’s even more prolific than the Mountain Goats, having released more than two dozen albums since 2016. His Masa Tour also includes DeeBaby and EBK Jaybo, at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Roots music guitar virtuoso Yasmin Williams has been in the news for her recent performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, during which she was heckled by a group of Log Cabin Republicans after she had a public dispute with the Donald Trump-appointed Kennedy Center executive director Richard Grenell. Fans can show Williams their support at the Sellersville Theater on Friday.

Goose are the Wilton, Connecticut four-piece that splits the difference between a yacht rock and jam band aesthetic. Are they really the next Phish? Phind out at the Mann Center on Friday night.

Deltron 3030, the alt-hip trio of Dan the Automator, Kid Koala and Del the Funky Homosapien will wind the clock back to the year 2000 at Union Transfer on Friday when they do their classic self-titled debut album in its entirety.

There used to be a music festival held on the Ben Franklin Parkway every year. Remember? Made in America hasn’t happened in three years and may never happen again.

But there’s another hip-hop party happening Saturday in the form of the Philly Eats Fest, a free Pepsi sponsored daytime event that features reunited Clipse siblings Malice and his brother and frequent MIA performer Pusha T, plus Ari Lennox and Freeway.

Last month, Clipse, whose new album is Let God Sort Em Out, became the first rappers to perform at the Vatican, teaming with John Legend at the Grace of the World concert.

Speaking of musician’s memoirs, last year Neko Case released a powerful one of her own in The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You. Now she’s back with a new album, Neon Grey Midnight Green, that’s introspective and full of wonder and a companion piece of sorts to the book. She plays the Met on Saturday, with hotly tipped Washington, D.C. band Des Demonas, led by Kenyan punk-poet Jacky “Cougar” Abok, as the opening act.

Tony Toni Toné co-founder and elite R&B singer-songwriter-producer Raphael Saadiq has worked with Jill Scott, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, the list goes on. His songs and stories One Man! One Night! Three Decades of Hits! show at the Keswick Theatre on Saturday should be revelatory.

Jazz drummer and self-identified “beat scientist” Makaya McCraven has four new EPs coming out on Halloween, and he’s playing four Ars Nova shows at Solar Myth. One of them at the South Philly venue is a Saturday afternoon matinee at 3 p.m. More of this please: Go see a show, and make it to Citizens Bank Park in time for the Phillies game. McCraven and his band also play Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night.

Lee Fields — the former boxer who get his nickname “Lil JB” for his vocal and physical resemblance to James Brown — spearheaded a soul revival in the 2000s along with the late Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. Fields keeps up the good fight at Ardmore Music Hall on Sunday.

Also Sunday, Pat Metheny plays the Grand in Wilmington, on his Dream Box / MoonDial Tour, with the jazz guitar virtuoso drawing on his two most recent albums, as well as the long body of work that has won him 20 Grammys in 10 different categories. It’s a solo show.

TikTok sensation-turned-pop star Addison Rae is on the road behind her Addison debut, which shows her to be a shrewd student of dance-pop predecessors such as Madonna, Britney Spears and Charli XCX. She headlines Fillmore Philly on Tuesday and will likely be back in a bigger venue before long.

Also, on Tuesday, Josh Homme brings the heavy rock of Queens of the Stone Age on their limited-run Catacombs Tour, which will feature new arrangements of old songs, to the Met Philly.

It’s a FOMO Saturday in Atlantic City. The star-studded show of note is The Queens, which features not only Philly’s queen diva Patti LaBelle, but also Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight. The show, subtitled When Legends Gather, History Happens, is at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday night.

That same evening, country singer Jamey Johnson is at Tropicana, Boyz II Men play the Borgata Event Center, Yes are at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, and comedian Hannibal Burress is at Harrah’s.