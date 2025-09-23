Philly music this week, with Lorde, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers, Alison Krauss, and masked metal band Sleep Token

This week in Philly music, the outdoor season winds down with Tyler Childers in Camden and Mt. Joy concerts in Fairmount Park. While Shaboozey and Cautious Clay play indoors in Fishtown, Lorde and the masked and mysterious British band Sleep Token have arena shows in South Philly. Alison Krauss plays a rescheduled show at the Met.

Childers brings his On the Road Tour — is that a Jack Kerouac reference? — to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Wednesday. Childers’ deeply twangy and richly textured music gets more rewarding with each album, and the Kentucky songwriter and bandleader’s new Rick Rubin-produced Snipe Hunter might be his best. Medium Build and Soma are opening acts.

Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane’s French English experimental pop band Stereolab — a perfectly descriptive band name if there ever was one — plays Union Transfer on Wednesday. Marina Diamandis — the former Marina & the Diamonds leader from Brynmawr, Wales — plays Franklin Music Hall on Wednesday, behind her new album Princess of Power.

There’s a doubleheader at Milkboy Philly on Wednesday with the Baseball Project and Minus 5. It’s a legit supergroup: Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M., Scott McCaughey of the Young Fresh Fellows (and also a touring member of R.E.M.) plus Steve Wynn of the Dream Syndicate and his powerhouse drummer wife Linda Pitmon.

As openers Minus 5 showcase the songs of McCaughey. (Pronounced “McCoy.”) Then they do some instrument switching, and come back as the glorious nerdy Baseball Project, singing songs about baseball. Go Phils!

Who are Sleep Token? Who knows? The lead singer calls himself “Vessel” and like Slipknot, Ghost, Gwar, Los Straitjackets, Marshmello, and Deadmau5, the band understands building a mystery by wearing masks can be a savvy business move. Their music is melodic as well as metallic, and the demonic costumes are Halloween appropriate. They play Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg plays Ardmore Music Hall on Monday. Yes, all four original Ramones have died. But Marky was the group’s longest-running drummer, and his Ramones cover band plays non-stop 2 1/2 minute nuggets with new frontman Johnny Fontane and the leather-jacketed faithful singing along. Gabba Gabba Hey!

Shaboozey’s the Great American Road Show plays the Fillmore on Thursday. The Virginia country rapper and songwriter born Collins Chibueze’s 2024 hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” from his album Where I’m Going, Isn’t Where I’ve Been has been streamed almost 1.5 billion times. Beyoncé brought him into the Cowboy Carter universe, featuring him on “Spaghetti” and “Sweet Honey Buklin’.” Rapper Kevin Powers, who he’s teamed with on the new single “Move On,” is the opener.

Tijuana, Mexico punk trio Habak plays Cousin Danny’s in West Philly on Thursday, with Sunrot, Commitment, Pity, and Bequest opening on Thursday. Bluesman Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is at Union Transfer that same night.

The Jayhawks, the under-appreciated long-running Americana band from Minnesota fronted by Gary Louris, plays Ardmore Music Hall on Friday. Shonen Knife, the Japanese pop-punk trio which was one of Kurt Cobain’s favorite bands, is at the Sellersville Theater in Bucks County. The Pack A.D. opens.

Mt. Joy returns to the Mann Center for two hometown shows on Friday and Saturday, behind the Philly born band’s new album Hope We Have Fun.

Friday’s Free at Noon at Word Cafe Live is the 1000th in the series that began in 2005. Philly hometown heroes, the Hooters, which has been celebrating its 45 years together as a band this year, is playing on Friday.

And the next night, the Hooters’ David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket, which will include 20 Philly musicians playing a repertoire of classic Philly songs, celebrates its 15th anniversary at Ardmore Music Hall.

One of those musicians will be Ben Arnold, who is having a busy Saturday on the Main Line. The veteran Philly songwriter and bandleader — who also fronts U.S. Rails — has a new solo album called XI that comes out Friday on ALP Recordings. “Catch The Lightning” is the terrific lead single. He’s celebrating with a gig at 118 North in Wayne which starts at 4 p.m., giving him time to catch a train and make it down the road to Ardmore for In the Pocket.

Songwriter-producer Cautious Clay, who has written for Billie Eilish and John Mayer ,and whose latest The Hours: Morning, is partly inspired by his move from New York to Philadelphia, opens his tour at the Foundry at the Fillmore on Saturday.

Marc Ribot — the New Jersey-born guitarist jazz, rock,and experimental guitarist who has played with Tom Waits, Allen Toussaint, Marianne Faithfull, and countless others — has a new album called Map Of A Blue City. He celebrates at Solar Myth on Monday and Tuesday.

Lorde is back in South Philly at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The New Zealand pop star went unplugged and pastoral on her last album, 2021’s sunshiney Solar Power. Now she’s back making electro-pop on the new Virgin.

Alison Krauss was supposed to play the Met Philly earlier this month, but that show was rescheduled at the last minute due to illness. The bluegrass fiddler and bandleader, who has won 27 Grammys, released Arcadia, her first album with her band Union Station in 14 years earlier this year. Willie Watson opens the show on Tuesday.