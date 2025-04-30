Philly music this week, with Kendrick Lamar and SZA, George Strait, Arcade Fire, Sing Us Home, and the Non-Commvention

This is the week that Philly music goes big and gets really busy, with the outdoor music season suddenly upon us. There are stadium shows with Kendrick Lamar and George Strait, the Sing Us Home Festival, and the Non-Commvention at World Cafe Live.

Things start kicking on Thursday night with Kate Pierson of the B-52s and BETTY at the City Winery Philadelphia, Philly rock and rollers Mo Lowda & the Humble at Broad Commons Park in Doylestown. New Jersey-born Florida-bred indie pop singer Gigi Perez plays the TLA on Thursday night and then Free at Noon at the World Cafe on Friday.

On Friday, Allison Russell, fresh from a stint on Broadway in Hadestown and her “Superlover” single with Annie Lennox, is at the TLA on Friday.

Sing Us Home, the spring fest on Venice Island in Manayunk presented by Roxborough-raised brothers Dave and Tim Hause, gets underway on Friday with Hause Family Campfire, an acoustic guitar pull with Dave Hause, Tim McIlrath, AJJ, and Jon Muq.

The fest continues Saturday during the day with headliners, the Bouncing Souls and Dave Hause with his full band, plus an A-list one-two punch of Philly bands in Buzz Zeemer and Speedy Ortiz, plus Tim Hause and his excellently named backing band the Pre-Existing Conditions.

Then on Sunday, British man-of-the-people songwriter Frank Turner tops the bill, along with an entirely different set from Dave Hause & the Mermaid, plus Philly twin sisters folk duo Lullanas, and Black Guy Fawkes.

Punk rock show of the week: Lambrini Girls, the Brighton, U.K., duo of Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Maceira makes a righteous ruckus on their new album, Who Let the Dogs Out. Iggy Pop is their biggest fan. They play the Ukie Club on Saturday night.

It’s Sonic Youth weekend at Solar Myth. Lee Ranaldo teams with cellist and “sound artist” Leila Bordreuil on Friday, and Body/Head, the experimental duo of Kim Gordon and Bill Nace, plays Saturday and Sunday.

Kristin Chenoweth — the original Glinda in Wicked on Broadway — sings with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday at Marian Anderson Hall.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced this week. Chubby Checker got in. In a mere 8,000 and some odd days, Fantastic Cat will be eligible for induction. Fans are aware of this because of the countdown that the funny and also formidable band keeps on stage. They play Elkton Music Hall on Saturday.

First-generation British punks the Damned play Union Transfer on Saturday. British punk Los Angeles genre-splicing guitar hero Sasami plays Underground Arts on Saturday. Bob Mould, the punk-pop Hüsker Dü leader who has maintained a standard of excellence in a career that’s now stretched almost 45 years, plays UT with his power trio on Sunday.

On Monday, the Kendrick-SZA “Grand National Tour” arrives at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. You saw it in a condensed, 13-minute form on TV during halftime of that glorious day in February when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Now witness what the unparalleled Compton rapper Lamar and the North Jersey R&B singer-songwriter born Solana Amani Rowe — two of the most ambitious and imaginative figures in pop music — can do with three hours of time on their hands. The show kicks off the outdoor stadium season with a show that will be hard to top.

Arcade Fire is back, two and a half years after Pitchfork published sexual misconduct allegations by several people against frontman Win Butler. Butler apologized and has said the relationships were consensual.

He and the Montreal-born and now New Orleans-based band — which includes his wife, Régine Chassagne — have a new album, Pink Elephant, due May 9. The band is playing two shows in Philly in a brief North American tour before heading to Europe. They’re at the Met Philly on Monday, and then doing a show at Non-Comm at World Cafe Live the next night.

Speaking of Non-Comm: What is it again? It’s the annual convention of Non-Commercial music-focused radio stations hosted by WXPN-FM (88.5) at World Cafe Live. (And speaking of World Cafe Live, Hal Real, who founded the now nonprofit venue in 2004, announced this week he is stepping down as CEO to be replaced by Philly native and tech entrepreneur Joe Callahan.)

It’s music industry-focused but a limited number of all access passes are for sale to the general public. And even if you can’t get in, you can still see and hear the music, which will be broadcast on XPN and livestreamed on xpn.org.

There‘s all kinds of good stuff happening at the fest this year. Starting with the first act up on Tuesday, Irish teenage blues and country loving guitarist Muireann Bradley. Jensen McRae, Bob Mould, the Head and the Heart also play Tuesday.

Wednesday’s bill features include Margo Price and Virginia folk trio Palmyra and nighttime showcases with power pop band Wishy, legendary art-pop brother act Sparks, Hold steady leader Craig Finn, guitarist Sunny War, country-turned-pop star Maren Morris, and TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe.

Thursday’s Non-Comm features Tune-Yard and Joseph at Free at Noon plus Orla Garland, Counting Crowes, Daniel Donato, and Personal Trainer in the evening. Dutch band Personal Trainer is also playing a show at Dawson Street Pub on Friday, May 9.

Coco Jones, the R&B singer and frequent collaborator with Philly bandleader Adam Blackstone, plays the Fillmore Philly on Tuesday in support of her new album, Why Not More?

And looking ahead to the following weekend, country great George Strait, who retired from regular touring a decade ago but still finds time for a few stadium shows a year, makes his first Philadelphia appearance since 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field. The clean and pressed and deeply relaxed Stetson-wearing hitmaker behind “Amarillo By Morning,” “All My Exes Live in Texas,” and “Check Yes or No” — among his 44 (!) country chart toppers — plays Saturday, May 10, with Chris Stapleton and Parker McCollum opening.