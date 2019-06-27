In Philadelphia and on Phish tour, no one cares who your parents are. We don’t ask what your job is, or care how fancy of a car you drive. There is no ascribed status or born-in caste — all position is earned through devotion to the dream. Whether you were riding the El before it had stop announcements, hanging your head out the window trying to guess which stop was next, or following the band around selling grilled cheese to make it to the next show, we earn our stripes through our own blood, sweat, and tears. Both cultures value neighborliness, and those who are too self-centered to lend a red cup to to their parking lot neighbor or sweep the sidewalk out front are disdained. Men and women play equal roles in making Phish and Philadelphia what they are — a place to be seen as you truly are. In this spirit of brotherly love and sisterly affection, reach out to these fuzzy strangers as if they are your neighbor, perhaps offering a hearty “Save Gamehendge!” along with heartfelt advice on the best cheesesteak shop. The smiles you receive in return will last as long as our previous championship drought.