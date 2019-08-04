On their first tour together, Lambert was like the talented shy kid trying to fit in – not so much with the band, but with the audience – singing his guts out to make sure Freddie’s fans would give him their blessing. The second tour a more elaborate stage design and an acceptance of Lambert. On this third tour, there are times – especially during the three-song run of “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Somebody to Love” – when Lambert is every bit the frontman star. The legends seem to be there to support him.