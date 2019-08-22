That’s meant to change with Jimmy Lee, a song cycle about the human cost of addiction that’s named after an older brother who died of a heroin overdose. The album, his first in eight years, also touches on the tragic deaths of three more of his 13 siblings. The song-crafting talents of Saadiq — who is composer in residence on Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Insecure — are everywhere apparent, and Jimmy Lee effectively alternates between harrowing and uplifting. But even on a record that’s so close to his heart and tied in with his life story, Saadiq’s instinct is to cede the spotlight to others, with the Reverend E. Baker and Broadway actor Daniel J. Watts each delivering inspirational sermons and Kendrick Lamar dropping by to share a soul-searching rap on “13 Rearview.” — Dan DeLuca