It was “What Is and What Should Never Be,” from Led Zeppelin II. That’s the “you will be mine, by takin’ our time” song, with the wicked descending riff. It was an immediate sign that the singer with the shoulder-length curls and gray goatee — a lion who still roars — was willing to revisit the catalog of the blues-metal band with whom he once so memorably ululated alongside guitarist Jimmy Page.