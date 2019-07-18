Most pop stars toting tracks these potent in their holsters would save them for a behemoth encore, ending a quick sonic uptick in a euphoric explosion. Robyn isn’t most pop stars. Her fans really seem to recognize, admire, and appreciate how comfortable she is with herself and her music, a quiet but infectious confidence that affords her the latitude to cap an evening with an unconventional pick like “Who Do You Love?” her ‘80s-tinged 2014 track recorded with Kindness, aka the British DJ Adam Bainbridge. Though he’s not a local, Bainbridge boasts serious roots here, thanks to a 2007 residency at the Philadelphia Institute for Advanced Study — a very subtle, and very Robyn, nod to a town that seems to get her.