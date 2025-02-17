The Roots Picnic is coming back to the Mann with D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, GloRilla, and of course, The Roots

The Roots Picnic will return to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park this spring with a lineup headlined by neoclassic soul man D’Angelo performing with The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, and Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.

The year’s festival will be presented over two days on multiple stages on the expanded campus of the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, kicking off the start of summer concert season with gusto on May 31 and June 1.

Advertisement

The lineup at the Mann, which has been home to the Picnic since 2019, will also feature Memphis hip-hop star GloRilla, alt-R&B singer Miguel, Nigerian vocalist Tems, Atlanta rapper Latto, and Haitian Canadian producer Kaytranada.

» READ MORE: Review: Jill Scott shines on Day 1 of a sold-out Roots Picnic in a glorious day in Fairmount Park

This year’s J. PERIOD Live Mixtape, always a highlight of the festival, will feature Roots rapper Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter along with Pusha T and 2 Chainz. Philly bassist, bandleader, and 2025 Grammy winner Adam Blackstone will perform with Atlanta R&B group Jagged Edge.

Album anniversaries are in vogue at this year’s Picnic. Jeezy will celebrate 20 years of TM: 101. Philly neo-soul singer Musiq Soulchild is marking the 25th anniversary of his album Aijuswanaseing.

At recent Picnics, the Roots have only performed as a group in support of headlining acts, such as its New Orleans celebration last year with Lil Wayne and Mary J. Blige’s appearance in 2023.

This year, The Tonight Show house band fronted by rapper Black Thought and anchored by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, will do that again with D’Angelo, whom Questlove and keyboard player James Poyser have frequently backed, going back to his 2000 masterpiece Voodoo.

» READ MORE: Review: The Roots throw a New Orleans party with Lil Wayne, and André 3000 chills on Day 2

But they’ll also play their own set, in celebration of their second album, Do You Want More?!!!??!, which was released in January 1995 and is also the focus ofnthe band’s six shows at the Blue Note in New York in March.

The festival’s recent tradition of booking Go-Go groups from D.C. continues with the Backyard Band, performing with CeeLo Green of Gnarls Barkley, who played the very first Picnic at the Festival Pier in 2008.

More acts playing this year’s Picnic include South Jersey house and dance music star Crystal Waters performing with CeCe Peniston and Philly DJ Rich Medina. Medina will also pair off with Cosmo Baker to recreate their The Remedy Band Dance Party. Also featured: British singer Elmiene, Philly rising stars Kur and Lay Bankz, DJ Aktive with Raheem DeVaughn and Diamond Kuts, and Brooklyn singer Laila!, who is the daughter of Yasiin Bey, the rapper also known as Mos Def.

Philly funk-soul band and They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce house band Snacktime is also on the bill, as is gospel band leader Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School with DJ Mal-Ski, Jermaine Dolly, Girls Love Karaoke, Philly Black Pride, Funk Flex, and a return of the World Series of Spades competition.

At last year’s Picnic, Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro presented Questlove and Black Thought with a proclamation recognizing their contributions to Philadelphia’s arts, arts education, and economy.

The Picnic announcement comes during a busy stretch for Questlove and The Roots. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has directed two new music documentaries, Ladies and Gentleman … 50 Years of SNL Music and Sly Lives! (A.k.a. the Burden of Black Genius), which are streaming on Peacock and Hulu, respectively.

The Roots served as backup band for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, featuring Cher, Lady Gaga, Jack White, Bonnie Raitt, and others, at Radio City Music Hall last week. SNL50 is also streaming on Peacock. For the second year, the band will host A Roots Picnic Experience in Los Angeles on June 8, with Lil’ Kim, Method Man & Redman, and others.

More acts for the Roots Picnic at the Mann will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pre-sales begin 10 a.m. Tuesday at RootsPicnic.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday via RootsPicnic.com and LiveNation.com.