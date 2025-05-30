Set times for the Roots Picnic announced

The set times for the 2025 Roots Picnic have arrived, with some acts shuffled to different days since changes in the lineup were announced, with D’Angelo dropping out and Maxwell replacing him as the Saturday night headliner.

The two-day fest on the expanded campus of the Mann Center in Fairmount Park kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon with Philly identical twin sisters the Siangie Twins on the Fairmount Park stage.

It closes with Maxwell hitting that same stage at 9:15 p.m. Atlanta rapper Latto closes out the action on what the festival calls the Mann Stage — which is in fact the performing arts center’s TD Pavilion, but is the smaller of the two main stages at the Picnic — at 8 p.m.

GloRilla, the Memphis rapper who was originally scheduled to play Sunday, is now on the schedule for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Fairmount Park stage. She has flip flopped with The Roots, whose performance of their 1995 album Do You Want More? was slated for Saturday, but is now set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the Mann Stage.

All told, there will be four stages with live bands, DJs, podcast and dance parties on the grounds, including the smaller Parkside Stage and Toyota Music Den.

On Sunday, action gets underway at 2 p.m. with Houston alt-R&B singer Peyton on the Fairmount Park Stage and Philly party band Snacktime on the Mann Stage. Equally billed Sunday headliners Lenny Kravitz and Meek Mill play the Fairmount Park stage at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

And in addition to the schedules, here’s a 30 song homework assignment playlist to get you in the proper Picnic mood.

The Roots Picnic will be held at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 31 and Sunday June 2. Details at RootsPicnic.com.