Owners Louis Marks, left, and Fabian Brown, right, natives from Collingswood, Nj., are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Ropeadope records Wednesday afternoon on June 5, 2019. The two have been working together for about four years together, but Marks has been a part of Ropeadope records since 2001 and gained ownership in 2006. "What motivates me to work for these artists is that they are taking risks and putting themselves out there," Marks said. "They're taking their interpretations of the troubles of the world and turning into something beautiful. The music itself just flows from there."