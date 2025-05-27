One Fine Day, Sting and Shaggy’s only-in-Philly fest, will return to the Mann

It’s Sting + Shaggy 2.0.

One Fine Day, it turns out, was not a one-off.

Advertisement

In 2023, the seemingly unlikely bromance of English gentleman rocker Sting and Jamaican dancehall reggae star Shaggy spawned a music festival exclusively staged at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, and featured Trinidadian soca group Kes, New Orleans band Tank & the Bangas, and Philly blues man G. Love.

Now, two years later, One Fine Day is coming back, with Sting and Shaggy again hosting, curating, and playing together and separately, at the two-stage, day-long festival at the Mann on Saturday Sept. 6

This time, Sting and Shaggy — whose new single is the lilting parry song “Till A Mawnin’” — will be joined by reggae-leaning alt-rock band O.A.R., the Original Wailers feat. Al Anderson (spotlighting the guitarist who accompanied Bob Marley on “No Woman, No Cry”), plus New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia.

Also on the bill are electro-pop singer Sophie Grey, “Electric Boogie,” former Marley back-up singer reggae singer Marci Griffiths, and self-described “half Asian singing cowboy” Chance Emerson, who is a descendant of 19th-century Transcendentalist writer Ralph Waldo Emerson.

In 2018, Sting and Shaggy made an album together, 44 / 876, named for the country codes of England and Jamaica. And in 2022, Sting produced Com Fly Wid Mi, a Shaggy album of reggae-fied Frank Sinatra covers.

» READ MORE: Sting, big fan of the Philadelphia Orchestra, is playing two shows at the Met Philly with his new trio

Last year, Sting told The Inquirer that the return of One Fine Day was in the works.

“The audiences seemed to have a good time, the artists seemed to have a good time. And Shaggy and I shepherded the whole thing, like pied pipers going from stage to stage. It was a lovely atmosphere.”

Keeping the festival in Philadelphia, was a no brainer, he said: “Why move? We loved it.”

Both Shaggy and Sting issued statements to go with the official announcement of One Fine Day’s return.

“Sting is a constant spark for musical curiosity,” said Shaggy. “Every time we collaborate, it’s a fusion of our cultures, styles, and that shared sense of exploration. After the incredible vibes at the last One Fine Day, we knew we had to bring it back. We’re excited to return to Philly and once again gather some of our favorite artists to celebrate music the way we love it — full of energy, soul, and surprises.”

Sting said that the energy at the first One Fine Day “was unforgettable, and the connection with the crowd in Philadelphia was something truly special.

“Shaggy and I have an effortless creative chemistry — we’re always pushing each other into unexpected and exciting musical directions. We’re looking forward to returning to one of our favorite cities for another day of hits and musical adventure.”

Pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday and general on sale begins Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A VIP One Fine Day experience includes access to a lounge serving cheese paired with Sting and his wife Trudie Styler’s wine Toscana IGT from Il Palagio, produced at their vineyard in Tuscany.