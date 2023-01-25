Philly rocker Dave Hause’s ‘Sing Us Home’ festival is coming to Manayunk with Drive-By Truckers

Philadelphia-bred rocker Dave Hause and his band the Mermaid are debuting a new music festival called Sing Us Home in Manayunk. It will feature performances by headliners Drive-By Tuckers, Kathleen Edwards, and Craig Finn of the Hold Steady.

Sing Us Home will be staged on Venice Island on May 5 and 6. It’s being presented as a partnership between Hause, his brother Tim, who’s member of the Mermaid, and their manager Alex Fang. They’re joined by Rising Sun Presents, the independent music promoters who book Ardmore Music Hall, King of Prussia’s Concerts Under the Stars, and other Philly area venues.

Hause — rhymes with “paws” — is now based in California but was raised up-the-hill from Venice Island in Roxborough. His 2017 album is called Bury Me In Philly. His new album with the Mermaid, Drive It Like It’s Stolen, which he describes as “post-apocalyptic Americana,” is produced by Will Hoge, and is due April 28 on Blood Harmony Records / Soundly Music. It’s first single, “Hazard Lights,” was released last week.

In a note to his fans, Hause, who formerly led the Philly punk rock band The Loved Ones, wrote: “For the first time in my career, I get to bring my favorite bands, songwriters, food, and friends to my old neighborhood and share it with all of you…we are going to mix local Philadelphia food, working class wit, California vibes, acoustic music, punk rock, the Mummers, craft beer, tattoos, art, storytelling and good old fashioned fun to present a rock and roll weekend that WE would want to attend.”

Besides the Hause & the Mermaid, Edwards, Finn and the Truckers — the great American band led by Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley — Sing Us Home with feature a host of other musicians. Alt-country singer Lydia Loveless, Philly ska band Catbite, and Tim Hause (who performs as Tim) will be performing. Joining them, among others, are Manayunk rockers The Tisburys, and the Asbury Park-based New Orleans style brass band Ocean Avenue Stompers.

―

Two-day passes are $99, with VIP passes going for $200. Pre-sale is at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at singushomefestival.com. the password is ‘WOODER.’ Tickets go on sale to the general public at the same address at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.