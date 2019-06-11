Sounds of Liberation has its own reasons for celebrating this week. Long represented only by a single self-titled album released in 1972 (an obscure rarity until a 2010 reissue on Porter Records), the band is gearing up for the release of its epically long-overdue follow-up, a never-before-released session recorded in 1973 at Columbia University. The band itself hadn’t heard the tapes in all those years, until their recent discovery in James’ basement.