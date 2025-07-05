Songs of the summer 2025: From Sabrina Carpenter to the Rolling Stones — and plenty of Philly, too

It’s songs of the summer time, as both the calendar and the thermometer make clear — we’re deep in the sticky season.

This playlist rounds up top contenders for 2025’s song of the summer, featuring tracks from Bad Bunny, Addison Rae, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

But there are also quirkier and quieter selections, with an emphasis on Philly acts — because summer isn’t only about bangers blaring from passing cars or heard on boardwalk strolls. All the songs are new, except for a few the internet has magically dragged out of the past.

Songs aren’t ranked from best to worst, but put together as a playlist for your listening pleasure. But if you want to hit shuffle on the Spotify playlist and ignore my careful sequencing, be my guest. After all, to paraphrase a seasonal song by 1970s funk band War, “It’s summer, your time of year.”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild.” Bucks County’s own pop star had two song-of-the-summer candidates last year with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” She keeps that momentum going with “Manchild,” a comedic put-down of a dim-witted ex from her album Man’s Best Friend, due next month.

NxWorries, “Everybody Gets Down.” An irresistible bass-driven groove from the duo of hip-hop producer Knxwledge and R&B-pop star Anderson .Paak. They’re due at Franklin Music Hall Sept. 23.

Addison Rae, “Headphones On.” Once it was actors and models crossing over into pop stardom — now it’s influencers’ time. TikTok personality and It Girl Addison Rae makes the leap with her canny Addison debut album.

Lorde, “What Was That.” New Zealand singer Ella Yelich-O’Connor gets back to the onrushing momentum of her 2017 album Melodrama on this breakup song from her forthcoming album Virgin. She’s set to perform at what will by then be known as Xfinity Mobile Center on Sept. 30.

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea, “Shake It To The Max.” The collab between Ghanaian American singer Moliy and a trio of Jamaican artists will have you doing exactly what the title tells you to.

803Fresh, “Boots on the Ground.” South Carolina soul singer 803Fresh is having a moment with this TikTok-viral country-hip-hop ditty, which has sparked a line dance craze. It’s this year’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA, “Luther.” The “Grand National Tour” that played Philly in May has completed its U.S. run, but this duet from Lamar’s GNX, which samples Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn, continues the duo’s world domination.

The Rolling Stones with Steve Riley, “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés.” The first song the Stones have ever contributed to a tribute album is on A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, which honors late accordion squeezer Clifton Chenier. Lucinda Williams, Charley Crockett, and Taj Mahal are also on the album.

Kurt Vile and Luke Roberts, “Classic Love.” Lansdowne-raised and Mount Airy-based singer-guitarist collaborating with his Nashville-based buddy Roberts on this warm, inviting track from a joint EP due this month.

Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan, “The Very Thought Of You.” It’s a testament to Streisand’s graciousness that she works hard to accommodate the eccentricities of Dylan, who penned “Lay Lady Lay” with her in mind. From Streisand’s The Secret of Life: Partners, Part Two.

Connie Francis, “Pretty Little Baby.” Connie Francis is this year’s Kate Bush. That is, just as Bush’s 1985 “Running Up That Hill” was revived in 2022 by Stranger Things, Francis’ 1962 B-side “Pretty Little Baby” has gone viral on TikTok. The sing-along trend has been embraced by stars like Nara Smith and Kim Kardashian, giving new life to the vintage pop gem.

Margo Price, “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down.” Price takes inspiration from Kris Kristofferson in dealing with disturbing times in the lead single from her return to hard country on the forthcoming Hard Headed Woman.

Bruce Springsteen, “Tiger Rose.” A freewheeling pedal-steel fired romp about poor cuckolded Bruce coming home to find another man’s clothes in his washing machine. The Lost Albums is long, but this burner is under two minutes.

Haim, “Relationships.” Slippery, summery funk from the Haim sisters, off their liberating fourth album I Quit — which, speaking of Springsteen, quotes the Boss in “Gone,” as they declare themselves “born to run.” They’re set to play the Mann Center on Sept. 4.

Leon Thomas, “Mutt.” A single with (four) legs, the title track to the former child star’s 2024 album finds the soul singer comparing himself to his pooch. He means well, but sometimes can’t control himself.

Labrador, “My Version of Desire.” The canine theme continues with this title track from self-described “maximum alt-country” band Labrador, a standout track that marks the Dan King-led trio as comers in Philly’s fertile music scene.

James McMurtry, “The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy.” This playlist is going to the dogs. Texas songwriter McMurtry is at the top of his game on this title cut from his new album. He’s scheduled to play World Cafe Live on Sept. 19.

Asleep at the Wheel, “Texas.” Asleep at the Wheel leader Ray Benson was born a Philadelphia cowboy. He’s been in the Lone Star State for 50 years though, a milestone celebrated on the new Riding High In Texas, which will bring the band to Sellersville Theater Aug. 6 and Elkton Music Hall Aug. 5.

The Cure, “Friday I’m In Love.” This 33-year-old bop is back on repeat because Olivia Rodrigo, bless her heart, brought Robert Smith out to sing it at the Glastonbury Festival in England last weekend.

Kathleen Edwards, “Save Your Soul.” An essential question from the Canadian songwriter’s forthcoming Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson coproduced album Billionaire: “Who’s going to save your soul when your money’s no good at all?” She plays XPoNential Music Festival on Sept. 20.

Tyler Childers, “Nose on the Grindstone.” The Kentucky country and bluegrass singer — who’s steadily growing in popularity and is set to play Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Sept. 24 — has re-recorded this track for his forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced album, Snipe Hunter. The song originally appeared in a Yellowstone episode back in 2019.

Clipse, “Ace Trumpets.” After 16 years apart, Terrence “Pusha-T” Thornton and Gene “No Malice” Thornton are back and the chemistry on this hip-hop family affair is in full effect. Let God Sort Em Out is due July 11 and they play Franklin Music Hall Aug. 5.

Fridayy feat. Yeni, “Wait For Me.” Philly Haitian American trap-soul singer Fridayy yearns for connection on this pairing with Nigerian artist Teni, from his album Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not.

PinkPantheress, “Tonight.” British singer-producer Victoria Walker goes all Bridgerton in the video to this clever and catchy dance-pop track from her mixtape “Fancy That.”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol.” A Puerto Rican pride song with a dembow riddim, sampling El Gran Combo’s 1975 hit “A Summer in New York.”

Lizzy McAlpine, “Spring into Summer.” The soundtrack to a sad, contemplative summer from the Lower Merion Township-raised singer-songwriter who costarred in Floyd Collins on Broadway this spring.

The Tisburys, “The Anniversaries.” What’s more summery than a blast of breezy power pop from an album that features Lucy the Elephant on the cover? Philly’s Tisburys play the Sundown Music Series in Haddon Township on July 16 and Kung Fu Necktie on July 18.

Friendship, “Tree of Heaven.” “I have chilled on that stoop before,” Friendship singer Dan Wriggins sings on this song from the Caveman Wakes Up, in its own not-so-cheery ode to the streets of Philadelphia. “I have loved this town,” the Maine transplant sings, “since the day I got here.”

Wet Leg, “Davina McCall.” Isle of Wight duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are set to return with Moisturizer, due July 11. “Davina McCall” is a charmer named after the Big Brother host. Wet Leg play Franklin Music Hall Sept. 15.

Allo Darlin’, “Cologne.” In a perfect world, Allo Darlin’ — the Elizabeth Morris-led, London-based, Australia-born indie band — would reach Wet Leg levels of fame with Bright Nights, their first album in nine years. This breezy pop track dreams of the warmer climes of home to keep the heart from growing cold.