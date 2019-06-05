Jonas Brothers (August 18, Wells Fargo Center) This is likely to be the loudest concert of the summer. Not from the sound coming from the stage, but from the screams emanating from the audience. JoBros Kevin, Joe and Nick went their separate ways in 2013, but the now grown up former Disney stars have reunited, and appear to have timed their comeback right, with “Suckers,” the first single from their new album Happiness Begins, topping the charts in March. (215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com)