Two Philly music fests for the weekend: Shamir at Sweet Juice and We Live On at Ruba Club

Two music festivals that are both full up with Philly bands are happening in town this weekend, both with stellar lineups at intriguing venues.

First up is the Sweet Juice Fest on Saturday at the Rigby Mansion in Germantown.It’s presented by the self-described “queer-artist-led collective whose mission is to inspire community action and engagement through immersive musical experiences, artistic expression, and joyful connection.”

The chief joy spreader at Sweet Juice will be Shamir, the prolific South Philly-based, Las Vegas-born songwriter, guitarist and “accidental pop star” who will release their ninth album, Homo Anxietatem - the title’s translates from Latin as “anxious man” - on the Kill Rock Stars label on August 18.

The new single by Shamir, whose last name is Bailey, is called “Our Song” and it’s the second release from the new album recorded in London with producer Hoost, who has worked with alt-pop star Rina Sawayama and sounds poised to take Shamir to a wider audience.

Shamir will be joined on the Sweet Juice bill by artist and producer American Trappist, folk singer Brittany Ann Tranbrough, Samantha Rise, who has sung with the Black Opry Revue, hip-hop and harp tandem Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise and others. $20-$50, 1:30-8 p.m., July 22, 523 Church Lane, sweetjuicefest.com

Sunday’s all-day Philly indie fest is We Live On, a benefit for Derek Dorsey, the much loved longtime Philadelphia music scene manager, entrepreneur and booking agent who has a rare neurological disorder and and recently had spinal fusion surgery.

There have been a series of We Live On shows, and this one at the Ruba Club in Northern Liberties, with 17 bands on the bill, including Dave Cope & the Sass, a reunion gig with Steve-Yutzy Burkey excellent Americana band One Star Hotel, plus Roberta Faceplant, Cowmuddy, Don McCloskey, Andrew Lipke, Tyler Asay and more. $15, 2-10 p.m., July 23, 416 Green St., rubaclub.com.