Taylor-gaters come out strong in Philly, new data shows

We already knew Taylor Swift fans go hard, but new data from her Philadelphia tour stops prove just how much.

For every three Taylor Swift fans enjoying her concert at Lincoln Financial Field in May, another was ticketless, outside, and tailgating. That’s according to an analysis by Placer.ai — a location analytics and foot traffic data company.

One fan outside for every three in

As Swift performed inside the Linc, swarms of people danced, sang, and sat on lawn chairs and beach blankets outside the arena.

An estimated 200,000 ticket-holders attended Swift’s three sold-out shows in Philly. Placer.ai obtained data on cell phone usage in and around the Linc to estimate that 28.5% of attendees remained outside the venue. If that number is correct, that would mean that about 57,000 fans tailgated outside the Linc over the course of the weekend.

The Eras Tour’s popularity, mixed with high prices, and Ticketmaster’s crashing sales site created an influx of people who either couldn’t afford to attend the concert or who couldn’t score a ticket when or where they wanted to.

”This is an entertainer at the height of her powers with ridiculously high expectations and negative publicity about how expensive it was, yet still potentially overperforming and bringing people to this stadium area just to be a part of it,” said Ethan Chernofsky, senior vice president of marketing at Placer. “That is a very impressive feat for an artist.”

Not all Taylor-gates are created equally

Of Swift’s more than 50 shows in 20 different cities, Philly’s outside-the-arena showing was notable.

The Linc tour stops, whether security liked it or not, were set in an area that’s built for tailgating. This is the home of the Eagles — and their fans’ tailgates — after all. Swift’s show could easily be heard by people outside the open arena.

Meanwhile, ticketless Swift fans in New Jersey were warned ahead of time to stay home.

“Please don’t come to the stadium without a ticket,” a MetLife Stadium rep told USA Today. “We want to make sure the fans with tickets can get in and have a great night.” MetLife officials say they expect parking lots to be at “maximum capacity.”

When Swift performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Taylor-gating was again banned for safety concerns.

“We aren’t the same location as Philadelphia,” Foxboro Deputy Chief Richard Noonan told reporters at the time. “We are a small town with one road in. We are asking people if you don’t have a ticket to not come to the stadium. We don’t have the same setup as Philadelphia has.”

Another city that had notable tailgating numbers was Nashville — Swift’s adopted hometown despite being born in Reading — where about 32.8% of non-ticket-holding fans compared to ticket-holding ones tailgated.

Nashville also ended up being the site of several Eras Tour surprises and announcements, including opener Phoebe Bridgers being joined by her supergroup Boygenius bandmates and the announcement that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be coming out soon.

Taylor drew a lot of Philly locals to the Linc

According to Placer.ai, most attendees (25-30% depending on the night) traveled 10 to 30 miles to get to the Linc. Only about 10% of fans traveled more than 250 miles to attend the Philly show.

The Inquirer spoke to a mix of fans at the Philly Swift Taylor-gate who traveled from across Pennsylvania and some nearby states, including New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

But for Swift’s Nashville show, these stats nearly invert with about 40% of fans traveling more than 250 miles to attend one of Swift’s coveted hometown shows; Swift is known for pulling out extra stops for shows of significance.