The Hooters new album is the Philly band’s first in 16 years. They’re celebrating with three shows in Ardmore.

The Hooters are returning to their former stomping grounds this weekend. The Philadelphia rock and ska band plays three shows at Ardmore Music Hall, starting Friday night.

Like Taylor Swift, the Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian-led band will string together a trio of sold out performances, albeit in a somewhat tighter space.

It’s a space loaded with meaning for the band named after Hyman’s melodica, who were leading lights of the Philly music scene in the early 1980s, along with Robert Hazard & the Heroes, and Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers.

Back then, the band made their bones regularly playing the venue (then known as the 23 East Cabaret) on their way up to such illustrious bookings as opening the Live Aid concert at JFK Stadium in 1985.

This weekend is a special occasion for both the venue and the band. It’s the (almost) 10th anniversary of AMH, which got back in business under its current name in September 2013. The Hooters played opening weekend.

This trio of shows will also serve as record release weekend for the Hooters, whose first full length album since 2007, Rocking & Swing, came out on Friday on the band’s Hooters Music label.

It’s a full circle sort of record for the band that, along with singers and multi-instrumentalists Hyman and Bazilian, also includes drummer David Uosikkinen, bassist Fran Smith Jr., and guitarists John Lilley and Tommy Williams.

Rocking & Swing returns the band to its breezy, dance party take on reggae and Jamaican ska that marked signature Hooters hits like “All You Zombies.” The 9-song album has two instrumentals, “Guava Jive” and “Pete Rose,” the latter named after the banned-from-baseball former Phillie.

Several tracks, including the catchy single “Why Won’t You Call Me Back” are pumped up by a three-man horn section called the Men in the Street, named after “Man In the Street,” which dates back to the ‘80s heyday and is included in a version recorded at Glenside’s Keswick Theatre last fall. There’s also a ska cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Connection.”

The Hooters have been active in the local scene of late. Uosikkinen is always busy with his band In The Pocket, which celebrates Philadelphia music history.

Hyman co-wrote “Time After Time” with Cyndi Lauper, and Bazilian penned “One of Us” for Joan Osborne. Both musicians contributed to the Bacon Brothers’ “It’s A Philly Thing” and the Eagles’ A Philly Special Christmas.

And though the Ardmore shows are sold out, the Hooters have a packed schedule of live shows, with several in the area.

After touring in Germany and Sweden in June and July, they’re doing a ‘I Want My ‘80s’ tour with Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone that plays the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Aug. 12. They’re then at the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown on August 25 and the Cape May Convention Center on Aug. 26 and 27.

The Hooters at Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore at 8 p.m., May 12-14. Sold out. ArdmoreMusicHall.com.