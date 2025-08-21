The Who’s Thursday concert in South Philly has been postponed

The Who has postponed Thursday night’s Philadelphia stop on its “The Song Is Over — North American Farewell Tour," which was scheduled to play the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).

No reason was immediately given for the postponement of the show, which was planned to be the last ever Philly performance by the Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend-led band that — along with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and Kinks — stands among the greatest of first generation 1960s British Invasion bands.

The band’s tour kicked off in Sunrise, Fla. last weekend and stopped at Newark, N.J. on Tuesday, where Daltrey, who has been plagued with vocal problems at times in recent years, was reported to be in powerful voice.

Back in March, in a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, he revealed that he was developing issues with his hearing and sight.

The Who’s concert history in Philadelphia dates back to 1969 when the band played the Townshend rock opera opus, Tommy, in its entirety, on the week of its release, at the original Electric Factory on 22nd and Arch Street.

In 2019, the band played Citizens Bank Park and returned in 2022 to play the same South Philly sports arena it was scheduled to perform at Thursday, back when it was known as the Wells Fargo Center.

The band is also scheduled to play at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday. There is no word, as of yet, on the status of that show, or when the Philadelphia show will be rescheduled for.

This is a developing story.