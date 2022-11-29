For the second summer in a row, a three-day TidalWave will be coming to Atlantic City.

The TidalWave Music Festival, that is.

The weekend-long country music fest will set up shop on the ocean side of the boardwalk from Aug. 11 to 13 next summer with headlining acts Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Brooks & Dunn — the 1990s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” line dance duo.

The noteworthy acts joining them on the festival’s main stage include veteran hitmaker Jo Dee Messina, openly gay country singer Lily Rose, and excellent Iowa songwriter Hailey Whitters, who broke through on country radio this year with her hit “Everything She Ain’t.”

The festival will also include a Next From Nashville second stage dotted with intriguing acts like Pillbox Patti, the whip-smart alter ago of Nashville songwriter Nicolette Hayford; Madeline Edwards, the Black singer-songwriter who joined Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer on the CMA Awards in 2021 for “Love My Hair”; and Texas alt-country legend Ry Wylie Hubbard.

TidalWave is the second multi-day festival to be announced for the Atlantic City beach in 2023. On May 27 and 28 — Memorial Day weekend — the inaugural Adjacent Festival, will be headlined by Paramore and the reunited original lineup of Blink-182. Turnstile, Jeff Rosenstock, Pup, the Linda Lindas, and Philadelphia acts Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy are also on that bill.

This past summer, TidalWave’s three days on the Atlantic City beach in August were preceded by three nights of jam band Phish playing on the same stage the previous weekend. Phish also did a three-show AC stand in 2021. The Trey Anastasio led band has not announced its touring plans for the summer of 2023.

Three day passes for the TidalWave fest go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at tidalwavefest.com.