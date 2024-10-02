Tierra Whack has a baby with the Phillie Phanatic in her ’Moovies’ video

After a NPR Tiny Desk Concert meet cute, Tierra Whack and the Phillie Phanatic are back together again in the her new video.

Back in June, the Philly rapper, singer and fashion forward pop art conceptualist was first seen cavorting with the fluffy green mascot during her NPR Music appearance, to promote her 2024 album World Wide Whack.

Advertisement

Now, Whack has collaborated with her World Wide Whack visual partner, Philly artist Alex Da Corte, on a music video for the album’s bad romance courtship song “Moovies.” The song is about dates that either never happen or don’t turn out so great.

The wildly creative “Moovies” video clip begins where a previous one for “Two Night,” (also from World Wide Whack) ended. In that video, a giant CGI blimp version of Whack floats above Philly’s Center City before exploding and crashing down on Dilworth Park adjacent to City Hall.

In “Moovies,” Whack rises like a phoenix and begins her romantic adventures, which take her to the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, the Mummers Museum in South Philly, as well as a flight high above the city with a flock of Wawa geese, who accompany her to a movie screening where they hog her popcorn.

» READ MORE: After 2018′s ‘Whack World,’ Tierra Whack’s ‘World Wide Whack’ has finally arrived

A happy interlude within the story occurs when Whack bumps into the Phanatic on the street — naked, without his Phillies uniform. A rapidly developing relationship seems to ensue, with the couple wooing each other in a dinner date scene that nods to the spaghetti and meatballs canine tryst in the 1955 Disney animated classic The Lady and The Tramp.

Before you know it, Whack and Phanatic are posing for a family portrait with a green toddler on Whack’s knee. Alas, however: She soon snaps out of it and realizes it was all a too-good-to-be true fantasy.

On Tuesday, a partnership was also announced between Whack, Venezeluan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean and the sustainable outdoor gear and wear brand Cotopaxi. The brand aims to work with Whack and Ocean to “help share diverse narratives and use the emotional connection of music to inspire more people to see the world and make it better.”