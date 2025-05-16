Donald Trump hits back at ‘dried prune of a rocker’ Bruce Springsteen

Opening his “Land of Hope and Dreams” European tour in Manchester, England on Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen had many critical things to say about President Donald Trump’s second presidency.

The Boss called the Trump administration is “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous” and together with the E Street Band, exhorted “all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Advertisement

The president did not take kindly to the remarks. He took to Truth Social, still on his U.A.E. visit, on Friday morning, and wrote, “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.” He also added that he never liked Springsteen “or his Radical Left Politics” and went on to call him “not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK."

» READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen calls Trump administration ‘corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous’ in European tour opener

Springsteen, who performed in support of Kamala Harris in Philadelphia last October, “fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said, before going on to seemingly threaten Springsteen with trouble when he returns to the U.S. after his current tour finishes up with dates in Italy in July.

Calling Springsteen “dumb as a rock” and a “dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!)," Trump ended the post with “we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

On Wednesday, Springsteen evoked James Baldwin in striking a hopeful note about an American future, post Trump. ”We’ll survive this moment," he said. “Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said, he said ‘in this world there isn’t as much humanity as one would like, but there’s enough.’”

The Boss, who referred to Trump as “Dear Leader” in dedicating his song “the Rainmaker” to him Wednesday, has yet to respond. He next performs in Manchester on Saturday night.