Joe Pernice is an expert at crafting barbed power pop songs tinged with melancholy. At their best, his tunes sound effortless and timeless. Spread the Feeling, the sixth Pernice Brothers studio album and the first in nine years, is Pernice at his best. Joined by a varying rota of longtime collaborators including Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne and Philly drummer Pat Berkery, Pernice shifts between energetic rock songs and softer ballads. He has fun co-opting New Order’s clear-toned guitar lines on “Throw Me to the Lions” and the jangling 12 strings of the Byrds on “Eric Saw Colors,” and part of the fun in listening to the album is hearing familiar echoes of classic power pop, circa 1975-1985.