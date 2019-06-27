While another Warped beach party will go down on the West Coast in July, Atlantic City exclusively features headliners Blink-182 (Sunday), A Day to Remember (Saturday) and 311 (Saturday) and New Jersey and Philadelphia locals Can’t Swim (Saturday), Save Face (Saturday), Keep Flying (Sunday) and The Menzingers (Sunday). Also taking the stage are New Jersey’s Man Overboard (Sunday) and Philadelphia’s The Starting Line (Sunday), who frequently come on over the speakers at emo nights, but have rarely performed live in recent years.