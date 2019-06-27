This weekend you can go to Atlantic City dressed in all black and start a mosh pit and more people will probably join in the chaos than be confused.
On Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, Vans Warped Tour will take over One Atlantic with stages, skate ramps, a wrestling ring and more to celebrate 25 years of music.
Single day and two day general admission tickets can be purchased online or upon entry while supplies last.
While another Warped beach party will go down on the West Coast in July, Atlantic City exclusively features headliners Blink-182 (Sunday), A Day to Remember (Saturday) and 311 (Saturday) and New Jersey and Philadelphia locals Can’t Swim (Saturday), Save Face (Saturday), Keep Flying (Sunday) and The Menzingers (Sunday). Also taking the stage are New Jersey’s Man Overboard (Sunday) and Philadelphia’s The Starting Line (Sunday), who frequently come on over the speakers at emo nights, but have rarely performed live in recent years.
Single day lineups have been announced, but as with previous years set times will not be released until the morning of the show. There will be no parking onsite. Garages in the area will offer parking for varying prices.
Doors open at noon and sets are expected to run until about 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and if you want to bring your swimsuit, you can. Swimming in the ocean will be allowed until 7:30 on both days. Don’t forget your towel!
There will be no re-entry to the festival grounds, but food, beverages and alcohol will be sold on site. Additionally, Warped welcomes all attendees to bring an empty water bottle up to two liters in size, a factory sealed water bottle up to one liter in size or an empty Camelback that can be refilled using their free hydration stations.