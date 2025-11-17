Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman are coming to the Met Philly

Katie Crutchfield and MJ Lenderman have struck up a fruitful collaboration as leading lights of the indie Americana music scene. And now, the two singer-guitarists are joining forces for a tour that will bring them to the Met Philly on April 18.

Crutchfield, who records as Waxahatchee, a sobriquet taken from the name of a creek near where she grew up in Alabama, released one of the most acclaimed albums of 2024 in Tiger’s Blood.

That album heavily featured Lenderman, the North Carolina songwriter whose solo outing Manning Fireworks landed on as many 2024 best-of lists as Tiger’s Blood.

For most of the 2010s, Waxahatchee lived in West Philly. She moved here from Brooklyn along with her identical twin Allison, with whom she formed the band P.S. Eliot when they were teenagers growing up in Birmingham, Ala.

On Halloween, the Crutchfield sisters surprise released a new album under the band name Snocaps, a super group of sorts that also includes Lenderman and producer, multi-instrumentalist Brad Cook.

Next month, Snocaps is doing a brief tour with shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but no plans to play Philadelphia.

Which makes this Waxahatchee-Lenderman date at the Met the next best — or maybe even a better — thing than a Snocaps tour. It will include Waxahatchee and Lenderman solo sets, and also feature them playing together.

That most likely will include collabs like Tiger’s Blood’s “Right Back To It” and well as tracks from the top-flight Snocaps album, which moves Crutchfield back into more of a rock and roll direction than her more recent country-flavored songs.

Earlier this month, Crutchfield went semi-viral when she covered Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” at Ted Lasso creator Jason Sudeikis’ Thundergong! benefit show in Kansas City, where Crutchfield now lives with her partner Kevin Morby.

Lenderman also had a recent moment of social media virality when he brought then New York City mayoral candidate and music nerd Zohran Mamdani on stage at Brooklyn Steel.

Via PLUS1.org, $1 from each ticket sold for the Waxahatchee-Lenderman show at the Met will go to support community-driven nonprofits that work to increase access to nutritious food and housing resources.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via waxahatchee.com/shows.