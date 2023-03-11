Her 10-year-old daughter handwrote a song, so she posted it to TikTok. Musicians from across the country brought the melody to life.

Like many 10-year-olds, Olivia Wallace loves to dream up intricate fantasy worlds, featuring kings and queens, mystic creatures, and epic battles.

Last month, magic happened for the Chester County fifth grader in real life.

That’s when Wallace’s mother, Mimi, posted a video on TikTok of sheet music her daughter wrote by hand after school.

“Could somebody play this? I need to know; I need to know if it’s any good or if it makes any sense,” Wallace asked in the video, holding up the notes Olive drew in pencil. It was a medieval-style song, one her daughter intended to play on the violin that would sound at home in her fantasy world.

By the following day, TikTokers answered Wallace’s call. Not a few, but an entire orchestra.

Her post hit terminal velocity on TikTok’s algorithm overnight, racking up over 6 million views and inspiring musicians to hash out Olive’s song in videos of their own.

Some tapped out Olive’s notes on the piano, others played them on the cello, saxophone, or trumpet.

Christopher T. F. Hanson, a string-orchestra conductor, took things a step further while attending a conference for music educators in Bellevue, Wash. Hanson said Wallace’s video popped up on his TikTok as he doomscrolled during a break. Inspired, he took a screenshot of the notes and made copies.

Rousing other musicians — around 50 in all — Hanson distributed Olive’s song and picked up his baton, recording the experiment for a TikTok he posted the following day.

In the nearly two-minute-long clip, Hanson and the players bring drama and elegance to the melody, modifying it for the whole orchestra to play.

And the internet was loving it.

“This is what we should use social media for,” commented one user. “Stuff like this restores my faith in humanity,” wrote another.

“People emotionally tapped into it,” Wallace, 42, said. “So many people were saying, ‘Why am I crying?’, and I think that’s just the cool thing about music, it makes us feel something. It connects us.”

Olive has played violin for about two years (she plays clarinet, too), though her knack for music comes from her family. Wallace’s parents taught music, and she played the cello and sang in choirs. Her husband, Adam, takes credit as the family maestro, playing flute and guitar.

Olive is a member of her school orchestra, where she gets a music lesson once a week. And despite her compositional talent, Wallace said her daughter isn’t taking private lessons.

Hanson is more focused on the power of creativity to spur connections thousands of miles apart. He wasn’t the only musician at the conference who knew of Wallace’s TikTok; some burst with excitement when he brought up the idea to play it.

Even more special to Hanson was a second performance he organized in the following days, where 85 middle schoolers played the melody during a statewide concert.

“She had this grit, this gumption, this desire to express herself, and that to me is so powerful,” Hanson said. “She just did it. That’s what kids can teach us, there’s no apprehension or hesitance.”

Olive said it was pretty cool to see Hanson’s video. As for her mother posting the song to TikTok without telling her first, she gave a loving grumble. It’s been a long week for Olive, whose story has attracted more buzz than your typical fifth-grader is used to.

Already her story was featured in the Washington Post and on NBC’s Today show. On Thursday, a news team followed Olive around her school for a forthcoming television segment, while ABC’s World News Tonight is recording one of their own.

With all that fawning, one could see the rush of the spotlight going to Olive’s head. But she’s staying humble, continuing to play violin and write her fantasy stories.

“She’s a creative,” Wallace said on what’s next for her daughter. “So if not music, it’ll be art, it’ll be writing. She’s just always doing something.”