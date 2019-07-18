Wilco, “Love is Everywhere (Beware).” The heartwarming — but cautionary — first track from Ode To Joy, the Beethoven’s 9th Symphony-referencing album of “Really big, big folk songs,” as described by singer Jeff Tweedy, who will play himself in an upcoming episode of Larry David’s HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The Chicago band’s 11th album comes out Oct. 4. As of now, there is no Philadelphia area tour date, though the band is scheduled to play New York and Washington, D.C. in the fall.
Souls Grown Deep: Artists of the African American South. Georgia guitarist and songwriter Lonnie Holly’s sculptures are among the mixed media works gathered in this Philadelphia Museum of Art show about the black experience in the rural South, which features paintings and three dimensional works by Thornton Dial Sr. and a dazzling collection of quilts by several generations of women in Gee’s Bend, the small town named after a plantation owner near Selma, Alabama that’s a hot bed of quilting creativity. Through Sept. 2 at the Perelman Annex at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Charley Crockett. He hails from Freddy Fender’s hometown of San Benito, Texas and is a distant descendent of folk hero frontiersman Davy Crockett. And on the five albums he’s released since 2015 — the most recent of which is Lil G.L.’s Blues Bonanza — Crockett has carved out his own Americana space in which country, blues and Tejano music effortlessly intermingle, and George Jones and T-Bone Walker covers agreeably bump up against one another. With Esther Rose. Monday at Milkboy.
(Sandy) Alex G, “Hope.” Havertown-bred Alex Giannascoli is returning with House of Sugar, the prolific 25 year old songwriter’s eighth album to be released this decade. Along with the shimmering “Gretel,” it’s the second impressive track to be issued from the album. This one is named after the street in Fishtown where Giannascoli once lived, and it eulogizes friends lost to the opioid crisis. The singer starts touring August 3 in Chicago but is not due back in Philadelphia until Nov. 30, when he plays Union Transfer on Thanksgiving weekend.