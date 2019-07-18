(Sandy) Alex G, “Hope.” Havertown-bred Alex Giannascoli is returning with House of Sugar, the prolific 25 year old songwriter’s eighth album to be released this decade. Along with the shimmering “Gretel,” it’s the second impressive track to be issued from the album. This one is named after the street in Fishtown where Giannascoli once lived, and it eulogizes friends lost to the opioid crisis. The singer starts touring August 3 in Chicago but is not due back in Philadelphia until Nov. 30, when he plays Union Transfer on Thanksgiving weekend.