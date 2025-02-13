‘It’s always a great vibe’: WXPN’s Free at Noon series turns 20

Surfer and singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter played the first ever Free at Noon concert at the newly opened World Cafe Live on Feb. 11, 2005.

Since then, WXPN-FM (88.5) has put on 964 more Free at Noons (and one Free at Midnight), with the great majority at World Cafe Live, some at alternative venues like Ardmore Music Hall, and nine months of virtual FANs in 2021.

This month, the University of Pennsylvania radio station is celebrating 20 years of lunchtime concerts. A pair of high-profile shows are commemorating what has become a time-honored Philly institution for music lovers who appreciate nothing more than paying nothing to see live music.

Last Friday, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory’s knockout performance on the day of their self-titled album’s release kick-started the weekend, with Van Etten returning to Free at Noon for the first time since 2012. And this week, the Lumineers will also perform on release day for their new album, Automatic.

That Valentine’s Day — and Eagles parade day — show by the Denver pop-folk trio will, as always, be broadcast live on the radio and will also be video cast on xpn.org. and through NPR Music’s Live Sessions.

The list of now big-name acts that have played Free at Noon on their way up begins alphabetically, and in terms of stratospheric career trajectory, with Adele. She came though Philly to promote her debut album, 19, in 2009, and then returned to push her 2011 sophomore release, 21.

Other bright-lights-to-be have included Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, Mitski, and Zach Bryan, who played virtually in 2021. Established stars have also played, including Willie Nelson, Marianne Faithful, Hall & Oates, Norah Jones, the National, and Brian Wilson.

English singer-songwriter Bobby Long and Buck County’s Langhorne Slim are atop the FAN leader board, with six appearances each. Tied at five are Joseph Arthur, Ben Arnold, David Bowie tribute band Candy Volcano, and blues woman Shemekia Copeland.

Free at Noon was born shortly after Dan Reed, XPN’s evening drive time host and music director who books the show, arrived in Philly from WFPK in Louisville, Ky., which presented an in-studio “Live at Lunch” program, where bands would play for 50 or so guests.

In October 2004, WXPN moved into its new studios at 3025 Walnut St. with the multivenue World Cafe Live, founded by Hal Real, just across the hall.

XPN general manager Roger Lamay’s mantra, Reed said, is “‘Let’s do our best to connect audiences with artists, and artists with audiences.’ So this made a lot of sense as a perfect way to get people into our new place. And for them to see some world-class bands for free.”

Reed’s favorites FANs include Buddy Guy in 2005, Ian Hunter, and Toots and the Maytals in 2007, the B-52s at Electric Factory (now the Franklin Music Hall) in 2008, Spiritualized in 2012, Fontaines D.C. in 2022, and Mannequin Pussy last year.

Another highlight: a 2014 twofer when Boy George played downstairs in the 650-capacity Music Hall, and also joined the Black Lips upstairs in the Lounge, which holds 200, to sing T-Rex’s “Bang a Gong.”

Like Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl, the bands don’t get paid. “It’s purely promotional,” said Reed. “And it’s a pretty nice hit. Forty minutes to an hour to play your new music and advertise your show in town that night.”

One challenge was getting venues where the band might be playing that evening — or down the road, such as Van Etten, who’s at Union Transfer April 30 — to see Free at Noon in their best interest.

“Why should we let you play them for free when they’re playing my place tonight?” club owners would ask. Reed’s answer: “Because they’re playing to a few hundred people here, but there are another 15 to 20 thousand listening on the radio. Plus you have a whole week of promotion for the band and their show. It took a minute, but it works for everyone now.”

Newbies playing Free at Noon are often taken aback at how many people show up in the middle of the day. As FAN fans bump into each other as their eyes adjust from the bright light outdoors, musicians wonder: “Don’t people in Philadelphia have jobs?”

This month, during Virginia folk trio Palmyra’s first Free at Noon, Sasha Landon addressed the crowd. “We were up late last night and there are a lot of people here and it’s dark,” they said. “It’s pretty easy to pretend it’s 10 p.m. Let’s start drinking!”

Some punters do swig beers, but there’s also an all-ages atmosphere. “I love the Noon show,” said Van Etten, spotting a mom holding an infant. “A baby and a coffee.”

“Whoever the artist is — big names, small names, local bands — you’re always finding new music,” said Rob Baidokas, 25, of Center City, who spent his lunch break seeing Van Etten with his parents Jim and Terry, who began bringing him to Free at Noons in 2017.

All three are regulars at the shows produced by Chelsea Johnson and put on by XPN staffers and volunteers. “Sometimes I walk in blind, not knowing anything about the artist. Other times I’ll check out a few songs first. But I love how XPN makes it a community,” said Rob Baidokas.

“I’m an event planner,” said Terry Baidokas, of Media. “Sometimes I’m able to find local artists, like York Street Hustle and John Byrne, and take them out to the suburbs for community concerts.”

Louis Landro works security at venues all over the region an average of six nights a week, and has been volunteering at FAN every week since 2016.

“It’s about discovery,” he said, citing Scottish singer Paolo Nutini as his favorite FAN find. “You never know where your next best band is coming from. And this is a great place to do it. Where else would you get to see major artists in such a small setting?”

Dr. Dog is a Free at Noon four-timer, along with Guster, Calexico, Leif Vollebekk, Citizen Cope, Good Old War, James Hunter, and Ryan Bingham. The Philly band also played two of the most memorable shows.

Acts generally go from noon to 12:40. and after XPN midday host Mike Vasilikos bids them adieu and announces next week’s guest, bands often come back for an off-air encore.

When Dr. Dog finished an eight-song set in 2012, the band returned for 10 more songs. Then in 2018, they played the only Free at Midnight, finishing up at 1:30 a.m.

Dr. Dog keyboard player Zach Miller — also a member of the Eagles Christmas song ensemble The Philly Specials — says Free at Noon gigs do present challenges.

“You’ve got to get up early and so does the crew for load-in and soundcheck. You have to conserve yourself a little, because you probably have a show that night.”

But the FAN shows shine compared to other radio promo gigs, Miller said.

“You’re in a real venue. It’s the perfect amount of time to play. And it definitely feels like something extra for people, and that translates into the mood of the crowd. It’s always a great vibe. Everybody’s just happy to be there, getting a little treat on Friday.”

For more information, go to xpn.org/free-at-noon.