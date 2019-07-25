Baby faced blues assassin Ingram was raised, if not born, to play the blues. The Clarksdale, Mississippi native started out as a drummer and bass player, before moving on to guitar after his mother took him to the Delta Blues Museum when he was 11. He’s since been taken under the wing of players like Buddy Guy and Keb Mo, and he proved himself to a showstopper at the NonComm convention earlier this year. 6:50 p.m. Friday at the Wiggins Marina Stage.