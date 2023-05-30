Setlist: Zach Bryan plays first of two sold-out shows at the Wells Fargo Center

Breakout country artist Zach Bryan played the first of two sold out shows at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night, barely over a year after the release of American Heartbreak, the 34-song major label debut that’s catapulted the 27-year-old Oklahoma-raised Navy veteran — and current Philadelphia resident — into the upper reaches of the pop culture stratosphere.

On Tuesday, Bryan first showed up wearing a Sixers jersey with his last name on the back, making a surprise appearance during the opening set by Minnesota six piece pumped-up bluegrass band, Trampled By Turtles, who backed him on his song “Late July.”

A half hour later, at 9:15 p.m., he was back, taking the stage as Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City” played over the sound system. Bryan kicked off with “Open the Gate,” joining his seven-piece backing band on a rectangular stage set up in the middle of the arena floor. The stage allowed him to move about and look his wildly enthusiastic fan base in the eye from all four sides.

Here’s Zach Bryan’s set list from Tuesday night’s “Burn Burn Burn” tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. A full review is coming on Wednesday.

“Open the Gate”

“God Speed”

“Fifth of May”

“Highway Boys”

“All the Time”

“Quittin’ Time”

“Oklahoma City”

“Dawns”

“Condemned”

“Sweet DeAnn”

“Sun to Me”

“No Cure”

“Oklahoma Smokeshow”

“The Good I’ll Do”

“Something in the Orange”

“Heavy Eyes”

“Snow”

“Billy Stay”

“‘68 Flashback”

“Heading South”

“Burn, Burn, Burn”

Encore: “Revival,” with Trampled by Turtles