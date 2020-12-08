Elizabeth Flores, a TV news executive with more than two decades of experience in both English and Spanish-language news, is the new vice president of news for NBC10 and its Spanish-language sister station Telemundo62, the stations announced this week.
Flores succeeds Anzio Williams, who left the station to head diversity and inclusion efforts for NBC-owned stations. She’ll be the first woman, as well as the first Latina, to hold the position, where she’ll be responsible for leading the on-air and online news operations for both stations.
Flores, whose first day on the job will be Jan. 11, is moving from New York, where she’s been assistant news director at WABC since 2018. Before that, the Miami native, whose parents emigrated from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador, spent 17 years at the NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations serving South Florida.
She’s a graduate of Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., and is a runner who’s finished the Boston Marathon three times, as well as a 100K race.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Elizabeth join our team as vice president of news,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of the two stations, in a prepared statement. “She is an exceptional strategic news leader who embraces innovation in journalism and digital engagement across all platforms and in two languages. Her intimate knowledge and deep appreciation for the Hispanic community will also help us to strengthen our already strong storytelling capabilities for the Spanish-speaking audiences we proudly serve.”
“I’m so excited to join the NBC10 and Telemundo62 family. It will be a privilege to work with an exceptional team of journalists in both English and Spanish,” said Flores. “I am looking forward to getting to know the communities that we serve and making the city of Philadelphia my home.”
Flores’ appointment comes the same week as the announcement that Rashida Jones will take over the reins at NBC10′s corporate cousin MSNBC, where she’ll become the first Black executive to lead a major cable news network.