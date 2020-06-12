On Can’t Turn Me Around, the singers are backed by a crew of topflight Memphis roots musicians as they deliver obscurities from the catalog of the Bluff City’s D-Vine Spiritual label. The songs are uniformly great, while the music borrows as much from Memphis’ secular musical heritage as it does from the sacred, which of course were pretty close in the first place. Anthony Daniels, the eldest of the group, which also includes his son Antwan, has a background in rhythm-and-blues as well as church music.