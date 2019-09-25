It’s this weird, mostly bloodless era of the city’s history that the museum, in a joint effort with the National Park Service, aims to shed some light on with its annual Occupied Philadelphia Weekend programming, which includes walking tours, street theater, and lots of costumed historical interpreters stationed around Old City this Saturday and Sunday. The tours cost $29 for adults and $21 for kids, but pedestrians can wander around many of the attractions for free. These include a live encampment of actors cooking and telling stories behind City Tavern, a colonial market in the museum’s outdoor plaza, and interactive attractions at several places, including Carpenter’s Hall and Franklin Court.