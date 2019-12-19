Most grocery stores will be closed including Whole Foods, Reading Terminal Market and Trader Joe’s.
Acme will open a few supermarkets, including the one at 10th and Reed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the one in Narberth, 829 Montgomery Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some pharmacies will be open. Check for locations near you.
SEPTA will run on its holiday schedule. PATCO will post its schedule on Dec. 24.
Christmas basketball FTW. Headlining the list of establishments open on Christmas Day this year is surely the Wells Fargo Center, where the Philadelphia 76ers will be hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for a rare holiday 2:30 pm matinee. Tickets are available starting at (gulp) $60 on Stubhub, so maybe that’s not a slam dunk.
You can ice skate, if you’re looking for something festive and traditional and a bit less expensive, at the Blue Cross RiverRink, at Penn’s Landing, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.
You can also rollerskate. There is a Christmas Day Skate Party at Rolling Thunder Skating Rink, Roosevelt Boulevard, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa will be there (as soon as he’s finished). Admission is $3. Skate rentals are $4. Children ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Most museums and attractions are closed on Christmas, including Free Library, The Philadelphia Art Museum, Barnes Collection, The Franklin Institute, The Mutter Museum, The Museum of the American Revolution, The Please Touch Museum, The African American Museum, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Independence Seaport Museum and Magic Gardens.
Go bowling. Lucky Strike bowling lanes at 1336 Chestnut will be open 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Take in the view. High above the city, the Liberty Place Observation Deck will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Go to the movies. Movie theaters will be open. Spies in Disguise, Uncut Gems and Little Women all open Christmas Day.
See some sealife. The Adventure Aquarium in Camden is open 11 am to 3 pm Dec. 25. There will be a feeding of the African penguins at 2 pm. Additional activities include Christmas Storytime at 1 pm, and a Scuba Santa appearance from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Daily admission is $29 for adults, $21 for children.
Hit the museum. The National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall, will be open from 10 am to 5 p.m. for its Being _____ at Christmas event. There will be music, face-painting, clay modeling and other activities for the entire family.
Celebrate Hanukkah. You can catch a Light Up the Night ceremony at the South Philadelphia Shtiebel, 1733 E. Passyunk Ave. on from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Chinatown and hotels are two ideas that are reliably good bets on Christmas for food and drink.
XIX Restaurant on the 19th Floor of Bellevue Hotel will host a Christmas Brunch.
Red Owl Tavern is serving up its 4th annual Chinatown Pop-up dinner inspired by the holiday classic movie A Christmas Story from 5 to 8 p.m. Ducks will not be be-headed, but there will be Chinese food faves and the famous leg lamp. Reservations are encouraged.
Urban Farmer, in Logan Square, will serve brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The bar will be open until 11pm.
CO-OP Restaurant and Lounge, in University City, will have its regular dinner menu from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Square 1682 in Rittenhouse will have brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a five course dinner from 4 - 9 p.m.
