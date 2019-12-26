Happy New Year, everyone. Here’s what’s open and closed on the first day of 2020.

Grocery stores / shopping

Related stories

Some grocery stores will be closed, including Reading Terminal Market and Trader Joe’s.

Whole Foods will open some locations, including the one at 2101 Pennsylvania Ave.

Acme will be open.

Some pharmacies will be open. Check company websites for locations near you.

Some malls will be open, including King of Prussia (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and the Fashion District (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Transit

Getting around town is going to be tough: The Mummers Parade means street closures and parking restrictions near the parade route.

SEPTA: Regional Rail trains will run on a Sunday schedule. All buses (except route 204, which doesn’t run on holidays) will operate on a Sunday schedule. Note: Buses that run on or near South Broad Street will detour because of the Mummers Parade.

PATCO will post its schedule on Dec 31.

» READ MORE: PLAN IT: Our 2020 Mummers Parade Guide on the route, schedule, road closures of this year's event

Outdoor activities

You can ice skate, if you’re looking for something festive and traditional and not too expensive, at the Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn’s Landing from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. In Dilworth Park, both the ice rink and the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin (where you can warm up with a beverage) are open from noon to 8 p.m.

The Philadelphia Magic Gardens will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Indoor activities

Most museums and attractions are closed on New Year’s Day, including the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Barnes Foundation, the Franklin Institute, the National Museum of American Jewish History, the Mutter Museum, the Museum of the American Revolution, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the National Constitution Center.

Museums that are open:

The Kimmel Center is hosting its annual New Year’s Day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free performances, activities, and views of the Mummers Parade.

Take in the view. High above the city, the Liberty Place Observation Deck will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Go to the movies. Movie theaters will be open, with some new films out, including Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Grab some food. The Bourse will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Go bowling. Lucky Strike bowling lanes at 1336 Chestnut will be open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

Brunch

Brunch. Recover from your New Year’s Eve with bacon, eggs, and mimosas. Many places will be open. A few that are having special New Year’s Day events include: