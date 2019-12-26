You can ice skate, if you’re looking for something festive and traditional and not too expensive, at the Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn’s Landing from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. In Dilworth Park, both the ice rink and the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin (where you can warm up with a beverage) are open from noon to 8 p.m.