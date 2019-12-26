Happy New Year, everyone. Here’s what’s open and closed on the first day of 2020.
Some grocery stores will be closed, including Reading Terminal Market and Trader Joe’s.
Whole Foods will open some locations, including the one at 2101 Pennsylvania Ave.
Acme will be open.
Some pharmacies will be open. Check company websites for locations near you.
Some malls will be open, including King of Prussia (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and the Fashion District (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).
Getting around town is going to be tough: The Mummers Parade means street closures and parking restrictions near the parade route.
SEPTA: Regional Rail trains will run on a Sunday schedule. All buses (except route 204, which doesn’t run on holidays) will operate on a Sunday schedule. Note: Buses that run on or near South Broad Street will detour because of the Mummers Parade.
PATCO will post its schedule on Dec 31.
You can ice skate, if you’re looking for something festive and traditional and not too expensive, at the Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn’s Landing from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. In Dilworth Park, both the ice rink and the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin (where you can warm up with a beverage) are open from noon to 8 p.m.
The Philadelphia Magic Gardens will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Most museums and attractions are closed on New Year’s Day, including the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Barnes Foundation, the Franklin Institute, the National Museum of American Jewish History, the Mutter Museum, the Museum of the American Revolution, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the National Constitution Center.
Museums that are open:
- The Philadelphia Museum of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and even hosting yoga at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. so you can check off your culture and wellness resolutions in one go.
- The Please Touch Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Independence Seaport Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Kimmel Center is hosting its annual New Year’s Day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free performances, activities, and views of the Mummers Parade.
Take in the view. High above the city, the Liberty Place Observation Deck will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Go to the movies. Movie theaters will be open, with some new films out, including Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.
Grab some food. The Bourse will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Go bowling. Lucky Strike bowling lanes at 1336 Chestnut will be open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.
Brunch. Recover from your New Year’s Eve with bacon, eggs, and mimosas. Many places will be open. A few that are having special New Year’s Day events include:
- Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown is doing brunch with a tap takeover from Tired Hands Brewing and DJs. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1201 Frankford Ave.
- Varga is doing brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which almost bumps straight into their happy hour, which starts at 4 p.m. 941 Spruce St.
- XIX Restaurant is doing a fancy brunch near the parade, with Beef coulotte, Belgian waffles and crab cake Benedict. 200 S. Broad St.
- Standard Tap has a Hair of the Dog brunch all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 901 N. 2nd St.
- Tattooed Mom has a free buffet and lager specials from noon to 2 a.m., with poster art and postcards so you can write a note to your 2020 self. 530 South St.
- West Philly’s White Dog Cafe is having a special pajama brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3420 Sansom St.
- South Philly’s Devil’s Den is hosting a brunch in partnership with Triple Bottom Brewing Co., with $1 from each Triple Bottom beer going to charity. 1148 S 11th St.