Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival will return to the Philadelphia area in 2022, crossing the river to the Jersey side for a show at the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden. The lineup brings considerable vocal power with country-soul singer Chris Stapleton and rising star Brittney Spencer.

The Outlaw show at the WMP on Sept. 23 will be headlined as always by Willie Nelson & Family, an aggregation headed by the Red Headed Stranger and includingsupporting players such as longtime harmonica player Mickey Raphael and Nelson’s son Micah. Nelson will release a new album, A Beautiful Time, which mixes original songs with covers of Leonard Cohen and the Beatles, on his 89th birthday on April 29.

Missing this year will be Nelson’s sister Bobbie Nelson, the country legend’s piano-playing sibling and longtime accompanist who died this month at age 91. Joining the Nelson Family band, Stapleton and Spencer on the Camden date will be folk-rock duo Larkin Poe and up-and-coming Oklahoma country songwriter Zach Bryan.

The Outlaw tour originated in 2016 with a show at Montage Mountain in Scranton and has grown to be an annual trek that pairs Nelson and family with a rotating cast of the most formidable acts in Americana and roots music.

This year it kicks off in St. Louis on June 23 with Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, and Spencer. The acts rotating in and out of the lineup throughout the tour include Allison Russell, ZZ Top, Steve Earle, Avett Brothers, and Billy Strings.

In 2019 and 2021, the Outlaw Fest was staged at the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Fairmount Park. The tour last played Camden in 2018, when the WMP was known as the BB&T Pavilion and Nelson was joined by Van Morrison and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

This year’s Camden show, which is the final date of the tour, boasts a big-time draw in Stapleton, the burly voiced Kentuckian who was named Academy of Country Music male artist of the year this month and who kicks off his own concert tour with two shows at the Mark G. Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on April 8 and 9.

And the lineup has added depth with Spencer, the powerfully voiced vocalist who had a hit with last year’s “Sober and Skinny” and is a rising star and a leader in the vanguard of Black artists reshaping the country mainstream.

She’ll be joined on the tour date by Larkin Poe, the sister act of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, whose four-times great-grandfather was a cousin of Edgar Allan Poe. Also notable is Bryan, the promising Oklahoma singer-songwriter whose album American Heartbreak is due in May.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 25 at 10 a.m. via OutlawMusicFestival.com. A presale for Citi credit card members begins March 22 at 10 a.m. at citientertainment.com.

In addition to the Outlaw Festival, Live Nation this week announced another show at the Waterfront Music Pavilion: Rapper, singer, and Megan Fox’s fiance Machine Gun Kelly will play the venue on June 26, with Pvris and Trippie Redd opening. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.