There are 22 more tracks with too much Auto-Tune, dotted with keepers nonetheless: the Kanye-inspired robo-gospel “Dreams,” the overdue New Orleans bounce of “Clap for Em,” the monster closer “Wayne’s World” (“party time, excellent, pardon my excellence”). The oddly-named Funeral tries too hard where his classics are laid-back, and there’s too much “pistol-whip you till you know the serial number by heart” to be truly fun. But all over it you can hear the Best Rapper Alive gearing up for something big. — Dan Weiss